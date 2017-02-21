Soriant Healthcare is looking forward to working with Partners Cooperative to drive both financial savings and optimal operational performance, with a focus on increased quality.

Soriant Healthcare, the market leader of support service consulting and Partners Cooperative Inc., a hospital shared services cooperative, announced a two-year agreement that provides Partners Cooperative members with a comprehensive audit and implementation processes to drive down department costs and focus on operational excellence, at special negotiated pricing and guarantees

“Soriant Healthcare is looking forward to working with Partners Cooperative to drive both financial savings and optimal operational performance, with a focus on increased quality,” said Erik Scott, Soriant’s chief executive officer. Erik added “Our analytics model and implementation processes have been developed and refined from over 500 client engagements, allowing us to benchmark support departments against like size programs in similar geographic areas. This uniquely positions us to bring visibility for areas of opportunity to our client hospitals and health systems.” Soriant’s senior consultants have an average of 25 years of experience in their respective service areas of expertise. This gives the company first-hand knowledge to effectively consult others.

About Soriant Healthcare

With its well-designed, market-responsive strategies, Soriant drives cost reductions while directing resources to patient care. Soriant implements tools and best practices to ensure our results are sustained over time. The departments Soriant specializes in include Food & Nutrition, Environmental Services, Laundry/ Linen, BioMed, Clinical Technology Management, Energy & Utilities, Telecom, Patient Transport, Security, Faculties, Vending, Print and Document Management, Pharmacy and Lab. Soriant is vendor and solution neutral and partners with both self-op and outsourced programs.

To learn more, visit http://www.sorianthealthcare.com

About Partners Cooperative

Partners Cooperative, Inc. is a hospital shared services cooperative (not for profit) providing contracting and purchasing services to its membership. Partners Cooperative is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.