TacChat is an enhanced XMPP (Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol) standards-based secure chat server with features to provide increased reliability and higher performance on secure communications networks.

This collaboration tool provides critical information exchange within military and other secure network environments. In many scenarios, chat communications are preferred over radio because of its ability to securely reach multiple geographically-dispersed concurrent users, whilst providing a persistent and readily accessible record of the conversations.

TacChat is compliant with DoD IT Standards Council’s Registry (DISR) mandate for XMPP deployment and has been certified through the CENTCOM 25-200 Process. TacChat is interoperable with other XMPP servers such as Openfire, Cisco Jabber XCP, Coversant Soapbox, and Isode M-Link.

TacChat capabilities include:



Single sign-on

Fast connect/re-connect

Constrained network tolerance

Distributed Multi-User Chat (DMUC) - allows continuity of operations in group chat rooms utilized in a federated server environment such that if the master room is unavailable, the remaining on-line copies of the master chat room remain operable to continue chat room operations.

Lockable Group Chat Settings - allows the user to create and manage a chat room on demand using default settings.

The US Army PEO EIS Test Report says TacChat is “Highly resilient and throttles connection attempts very effectively under heavy load….[It is the] only server to remain operational throughout the load testing.” During the Coalition Warrior Interoperability eXploration, eXperimentation and eXamination eXercise (CWIX), all information exchange objectives were achieved and all systems were interoperable between the U.S., NATO, and Coalition Partners. TacChat can support up to 100,000 concurrent users per server and can scale by federating multiple TacChat servers. TacChat supports existing XMPP servers such as Jabber (XCP) and M-Link and most XMPP compliant clients. TacChat comes with TransVerse as its default chat client.TacChat 1.2 XMPP Chat Client & Server is on the Department of Defense (DoD) Unified Capabilities (UC) Approved Products List (APL), Tracking Number (TN) 1436301.

TacChat is deployed and being used operationally by US Forces and Coalition Partners and has been selected as a XMPP chat solution by major defense programs. Whole of life support for TacChat is available for installation, training and help desk services.

In the Australian market, TacChat has been added to the Chief Information Officer Group (CIOG) managed Defence Approved Software List (DASL) for use within Australian Defence network environments.

About the Ingenium Group:

Ingenium Group is an Australian based ICT services company delivering skilled resources to Australian government departments/organizations, offering a range of training courses, consultancy and compliance assessment services. Ingenium has a range of security skills from security architects/engineers to security application specialists and general information system and communications technical support. Ingenium Group’s capabilities also include valuable skills in project management, business analysis, verification and validation, and logistics support services. For more information about Ingenium Group visit http://www.ingeniumgroup.net.au.

About Trident:

Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in three primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems, Radar Systems, and Assured Collaboration Systems. Trident also provides an array of services from Complex Systems Engineering services for complex system development as well as Collaboration Services, providing a full range of design / build services for state of the art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident’s headquarters is located in Fairfax, Virginia. For more information, visit http://www.tridsys.com/.

