RacingJunk.Com Continues Partnership with Seekonk Speedway

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is glad to continue its partnership with Seekonk Speedway. This partnership will help spread word about Seekonk Speedway’s events while providing the speedway’s competitors and fans with RacingJunk.com’s services.

RacingJunk.com is a subsidiary of MotorHeadMedia.com. It has over 850,000 registered members and connects to more than two million buyers and sellers every month, generating 30 million+ page views.

Seekonk Speedway is a 1/3 mile paved oval speedway which opened May 1, 1946. The track features eight divisions of racing weekly on Friday and Saturday nights. NASCAR takes the stage every Saturday with Pro Stock, Sportsman, Late Model and Sport Truck racing while Fast Fridays feature Pure Stock, Legends, Sport Four and Bandoleros. The Speedway is also famous for its Sunday Thrill Shows, held five times a year, which feature enduros, figure eights and spectator drags along with many other exciting events and big races.

“Seekonk Speedway is excited to team up again with RacingJunk.com to bring the best classified service in the industry to our fans and car enthusiasts,” Ed St Germain, Director of Business Development for Seekonk Speedway, stated. “We look forward to another great season with RacingJunk.com as the official classifieds of Seekonk Speedway.”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "Partnership with a facility like Seekonk Speedway offers incredible opportunity for not only us and the speedway but also for the fans and competitors. We look forward to another great season working together with Seekonk Speedway.”

For more information on Seekonk Speedway, visit their website at seekonkspeedway.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.