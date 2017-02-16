Phi Kappa Phi to install its 342nd chapter - North Carolina's Methodist University on February 16 “The university’s motto—Engage. Enrich. Empower.—reflects Methodist’s desire to offer its students a culture of excellence, community engagement and lifelong learning.” - Dr. Mary Todd, Executive Director, The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi will install its 342nd chapter at Methodist University today, February 16. Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Methodist University, founded in 1956, is located in Fayetteville, N.C. Visit http://methodist.edu.

The installation of the Methodist University chapter comes after a thorough chartering process and approval from the Society’s board of directors. To be eligible, an institution must be a regionally accredited four-year college or university with an established reputation of excellence and an expressed commitment to upholding the values of the Society.

“The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is pleased to welcome Methodist University to its growing community of scholars,” said Society Executive Director Dr. Mary Todd. “The university’s motto—Engage. Enrich. Empower.—reflects Methodist’s desire to offer its students a culture of excellence, community engagement and lifelong learning.”

Officers elected by the chartering group to serve the newly installed chapter include President George Hendricks, President-Elect Stacia Britton, Secretary Jasmin Brown, Treasurer Robert H. Jenkins, Public Relations Officers Kerry S. Jenkins and Brenda Jernigan, Awards & Grants Coordinator Tat Chan, and Administrative Assistant Charlene Covington.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society—one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines and inducts approximately 30,000 new members each year. Membership is by invitation only to the top 7.5 percent of juniors and the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students, along with faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

More about Phi Kappa Phi

The Society’s mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others." Since its founding, more than 1.25 million members have been initiated. Some of the organization's more notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist David Baldacci and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. The Society has awarded approximately $15 million since the inception of its awards program in 1932. Today, $1.4 million is awarded each biennium to qualifying students and members through graduate fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, member and chapter awards, and grants for local and national literacy initiatives. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit http://www.PhiKappaPhi.org.