Martin Lee is the only surviving member of a family of nine siblings. He has completed his new book “The Vast Difference Between the African-American and the American Negro”, a socially conscious, and thought-provoking look at the changing identity of the African-American in the 21st century

The plight of the African-American continues to be one fraught with issues. The experience of suffering, whether incarcerated or caught in the foster care system, is one that continues for many in the community. The experience of being black in America, as well as the dynamic between African-Americans and the importance of a community’s perception of self is explored in vivid detail.

According to Lee, “The 21st century finds black people in American wanting, much like they did in the 20th century. Whatever it takes to effectuate the necessary changes imperative for blacks to positively move forward must be adhered to immediately, if not, self-destruction appears to be ominously imminent.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Martin Lee’s socially conscious tale chronicles the experiences of the only surviving member of a family of nine siblings, born and raised in Brooklyn, and his eventual work with wayward youth and the foster care system.

