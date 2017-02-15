"We will be able to reach and inform more Veterans looking for a well-paying, fulfilling career, as they transition back to civilian life,” IDI Admissions Director Jeremy Tanner said.

This week, the International Diving Institute (IDI) launched a brand-new website which seeks to target U.S. Veterans, among others, to become trained in commercial diving and underwater welding. Working to put them on a career path for success, IDI Admissions Director Jeremy Tanner is very pleased with the new site. “With our new website, we will be able to reach and inform more Veterans looking for a well-paying, fulfilling career, as they transition back to civilian life,” said Tanner.

The new site, designed by Columbus, OH based digital agency wowbrands, more clearly communicates IDI’s mission and benefits to those who enroll; including training options, financial aid, housing, and a chance to train under elite diving instructors in a real-world, Tru EnvironmentsTM. wowbrands CEO - Andrew Catapano, was thrilled to work alongside IDI. “Not only do we get a chance to turn a high-traffic website into a high-converting one; but by working with IDI, we get to play a part in helping put our service men and women back to work,” said Catapano.

Located along the former Charleston Naval Base, IDI has built a strong track record for providing the industry with some of the best prepared entry-level divers. Students who enroll in IDI’s 16-week training program benefit from small class sizes, state-of-the-art facilities, and true environment training in an area rich in diving history. IDI is the only commercial diving school in the nation that provides Lloyd’s Register underwater welding certification training.

As a veteran owned and operated school, IDI is proud to offer VA benefits, as well as a faculty that contains veterans from the U.S. Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Royal Navy, and Danish Navy.

They know exactly how difficult the process of leaving the military and looking for work in the civilian world can be, and are able to offer insight and guidance based on their own experiences.

With entry-level jobs paying as high as $23/hour; re-building aging infrastructure and maintaining bridges, harbors, and ships - IDI is the right choice for so many veterans and others. Registration is easy and the only requirements for enrollment are: be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, be a U.S. citizen, and be able to pass a dive physical. Contact their admissions office at 843-203-1387 to get started in a career that offers hundreds of in-demand, high-paying jobs. You can also learn more about IDI by visiting, International Diving Institute