Our youth are our future and programs like #BreakingBarriers can help them find common ground with the police, enabling them to forage the positive relationships required for both parties to be successful. -Sheriff Neustrom, Natl. Board Chair, AMIkids

#BreakingBarriers will include dozens of AMIkids programs in 9 states with community-based events that will increase dialogue and positive interaction between law enforcement and troubled youth. AMIkids will sustain this partnership long-term with ongoing relationship-building activities that will have a lasting impact on the police officers and communities they serve.

"The #BreakingBarriers partnership with local law enforcement, and other programs like it, allow us to correct a potentially negative path into a positive future where at-risk youth become successful productive citizens creating healthy, happy, and safe communities,” said Sheriff Mike Neustrom, National Board of Trustees Chairman, AMIkids.

#BreakingBarriers aims to improve the outlook and perceptions of troubled youth and law enforcement by encouraging communication that identifies commonalities and clarifies the roles each play in building strong communities.

The debut #BreakingBarriers event began with AMIkids Tampa’s youth serving a meal to the Tampa Police Department, showcasing their vocational training in food service. The meal was followed by a Guided Common Ground Activity and Discussion co-facilitated by an AMIkids Mental Health Counselor and Case Manager. The group then served at Feeding Tampa Bay to further interaction, engagement and open dialogue while giving back to the community.

For more information on the campaign, please visit AMIkids.org/BreakingBarriers

About AMIkids

AMIkids is a national nonprofit organization that serves at-risk youth with 45 local programs in nine states throughout the country. Since 1969, AMIkids has empowered more than 125,000 boys and girls from across the nation, helping to transform their lives and guide them towards a bright future. For more information, visit: AMIkids.org.