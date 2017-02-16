The Brewer Company, a Wisconsin-based exam room table and seating provider, has entered into an export management agreement with Dorian Drake International Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Dorian Drake will be responsible for sales throughout Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean Islands.

Dorian Drake will as act as Brewer’s sales and marketing arm in these regions, with a special focus on developing distribution and promoting the brand.

“Building distribution for our high quality clinical and exam room solutions in the Latin American market is an important strategic initiative for our organization,” said David Bussa, Executive Vice President of The Brewer Company. “Dorian Drake’s knowledge of guiding manufacturers through complex markets will expand Brewer’s export opportunities and provide our customers simplified and attainable access to our products.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Dorian Drake’s President, Ed Dorian Jr. said, “Brewer is a great product line supported by a first-class organization. We look forward to representing Brewer in Latin America and the Caribbean and partnering with the Brewer team.”

About The Brewer Company

Based in Wisconsin, USA, The Brewer Company offers clinical and exam room solutions featuring their innovative line of examination tables, including electrical-powered tables for the healthcare industry. Founded in 1947, Brewer has a long history of manufacturing a comprehensive line of products for the medical market including seating, step stools, lighting, IV poles, hampers, instrument trays, and a variety of other support products. Brewer targets product solutions to clinical customers, such as physicians, nurses, dentists, hygienists, purchasing and procurement departments. To learn more, go to http://brewercompany.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental, and medical. To learn more, go to http://www.doriandrake.com.

