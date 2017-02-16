Anapatricia Celaya places the Monroe family in Berlin in 1937 at the height of Nazi fever that late engulfed all of Germany as Adolf Hitler ascended to power. Shocked and dismayed by Nazi ideology, Clara cannot express her sentiments for fear of betraying her father’s cover story. However, Celaya’s new novel, “A Light Between Shadows” is more than just a war story.

“Clara is sixteen as World War II steals the lives of millions,” Celaya commented when approached about the novel. “[But she] hurls herself even deeper into danger when she meets runaway Jew, David Rosen, and—despite the risk—hides him from the Nazis.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Anapatricia Celaya’s novel follows Clara as she attempts to live alongside Nazis who hate people like David Rosen, with whom she falls in love.

Once the mission that brought the Monroe’s to Germany spirals out of control, Clara is forced to flee Germany, and leave David behind. Years after the war, Clara is heartbroken and haunted by the past, but is living a new life in New York. But when, against all odds, she runs into David, she finds herself vulnerable and torn.

