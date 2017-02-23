Whether broader diversification or deeper penetration is the best path for growth is a significant question for the satellite and teleport industry.

Keith Buckley, president of the ASC Signal Division of Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI) has accepted an invitation to speak on the topic of market diversification and niche market development at the SATELLITE 2017 conference on March 7, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Mr. Buckley will join executives from teleport operators worldwide during the World Teleport Association’s annual track of panels, called the “Ground Segment Forum.”

Buckley will moderate a panel titled, “Diversify Your Markets or Drill Deep into Your Niche?” The session will start at 11:30 a.m. The focus of the panel will be on how leaders need to respond to shifting markets and technologies.

“Whether broader diversification or deeper penetration is the best path for growth is a significant question for the satellite and teleport industry,” said Buckley. “Should the business seek to diversify into new markets in search of growth? Or should you drill deeper into established niches where expertise and market knowledge create ‘sticky’ solutions that are hard for customers to replace? All businesses, including CPI ASC Signal Division, confront this challenge at some point, and I expect this to be a fascinating conversation.”

During the panel discussion, case studies from business leaders will illuminate possible choices and outcomes of this challenge. Confirmed session participants include James Trevelyan from Arqiva Broadcast & Media, Marzio Laurenti of Telespazio Brazil and Koby Zontag from PCCW Global.

The panel will be followed by the annual World Teleport Association Awards for Excellence, now in its 21st year. CPI ASC Signal Division is a sponsor of the high-profile luncheon during the SATELLITE 2017 conference.

Several CPI divisions will be attending the SATELLITE 2017 conference. To learn more, please visit http://www.cpii.com/events.cfm/0/212.

About CPI ASC Signal Division

ASC Signal is a multinational manufacturer of high-performance, highly-engineered satellite Earth station, radar and HF antenna systems. In September 2015, ASC Signal was acquired by Communications & Power Industries LLC, becoming CPI ASC Signal Division. Its customers include international broadcasters and Fortune 500 companies, as well as military and government organizations. ASC Signal leads through design innovation that capitalizes on a +40-year heritage of engineering creativity and excellence. ASC Signal is a member of the World Teleport Association and the Society of Satellite Professionals International and is a supporter of the satellite industry’s Better Satellite World campaign. http://www.ascsignal.com

About Communications & Power Industries LLC

Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI), headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a subsidiary of CPI International Holding Corp. and CPI International, Inc. CPI develops, manufactures and globally distributes components and subsystems used in the generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals for a wide variety of systems including radar, electronic warfare and communications (satellite and point-to-point) systems for military and commercial applications, specialty products for medical diagnostic imaging and the treatment of cancer, as well as microwave and RF energy generating products for various industrial and scientific pursuits. http://www.cpii.com

###

Certain statements included above constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations, beliefs or forecasts of future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results projected, expected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, competition in our end markets; our significant amount of debt; changes or reductions in the U.S. defense budget; currency fluctuations; goodwill impairment considerations; customer cancellations of sales contracts; U.S. Government contracts; export restrictions and other laws and regulations; international laws; changes in technology; the impact of unexpected costs; the impact of a general slowdown in the global economy; the impact of environmental laws and regulations; inability to obtain raw materials and components; and the impact of unexpected results of, or issues in connection with, dispositions and acquisitions. These and other risks are described in more detail in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. We undertake no duty or obligation to (i) publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events occurring after the date hereof, (ii) to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in our expectations or (iii) to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if CPI becomes aware that such statement is not likely to be achieved.