AKVIS Pastel 3.0: Instant Abstract Paintings from Photos

AKVIS Pastel AKVIS has the highest quality software for graphics and photography. If I could afford it I would have it all. I has done some very special renderings for friends and family that will be saved forever. - Dale Loewen

AKVIS Pastel 3.0 is the leading software for conversion of photos into wonderful pastel paintings. The software allows simulating different types of pastel: from hard to soft including oil, crayon, and pastel pencils. The program is designed to be fast and easy-to-use, even for novices. Using the built-in library of textures and picture frames, users can easily enrich the appearance of the resulting masterpiece.

Now the software gives users even more creative freedom taking their digital art to the next level.

Version 3.0 offers the new Abstract Art tab with a number of adjustable parameters that let users create captivating abstract paintings from photos. New ready-to-use presets help to start working and learn how to apply the effect. Additionally, the software is now fully compatible with Photoshop CC 2017.

AKVIS offers a free 10-day trial for Pastel 3.0.

The software runs on Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10; and on Mac OS X 10.7-10.12; both 32- and 64-bit operating systems. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image editors.

AKVIS Pastel Home license sells for $ 49, Deluxe license for $ 69, Business license for $ 89. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. Visit akvis.com for more details.

It is a free upgrade for recent buyers as well for those who bought 1 Year of Updates during the last 12 months! Users, whose license is not valid for the new version, can get Pastel 3.0 for only $14.95.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in development of video and image processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products: standalone applications and Photoshop plugins for Windows and Mac.