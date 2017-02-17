Former McDonald’s Director to Open Five Uncle Maddio’s Pizzas

“We spent a great deal of time researching new, emerging brands, and Uncle Maddio’s really stood out,” says franchisee Linda Zamboni.

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza announces its newest opening in St. Petersburg, FL, owned by Linda Zamboni, who is the former Director of Operations, franchise consultant and franchisee for McDonald’s. Attracted to the simplicity of operations, Linda Zamboni has signed on to open five units of the wildly-popular fast casual pizza chain in the St. Petersburg – Clearwater area of Florida over the next 5 years. The St. Pete Uncle Maddio’s is located at 5226 4th St.

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza will offer free pizza for all at the St. Pete location from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sat. Feb. 18.

After spending 20+ years in operations and 12 years as a franchisee, Linda and her husband, Bob, couldn’t pass on the opportunity to grow with a dynamic and forward-thinking brand like Uncle Maddio’s Pizza.

“We spent a great deal of time researching new, emerging brands, and Uncle Maddio’s really stood out,” says Zamboni. “The difference between McDonald’s and Maddio’s is huge. The simple operations at Uncle Maddio’s allows the staff to focus on the guest and to make fresh food they are proud to serve – and that ‘Served with Love’ culture truly comes to life in the way Uncle Maddio’s operates.”

With over 65 different entities in 19 states, Uncle Maddio’s is truly infiltrating the nation. In addition to the McDonald’s link, Uncle Maddio's franchisees have multi-unit experience that runs the gamut – Jimmy John's, Firehouse Subs, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Krystal, Papa John's, Domino's, Golden Corral. The brand is on track to have 250 restaurants open in five years, with 1,000 units in development.

An active leader in the restaurant industry and community, Linda has been active in both local and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. She also has been active in her local Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club. Bob is a former DJ in the Tampa Bay area and was known as Bob DeCarlo, or Bob and Judd in the morning on W101.

About Uncle Maddio's Pizza: With more than 1,350 Pizza Makers making more than 5,000,000 pizzas a year, Uncle Maddio's Pizza is category leader of the create-your-own, fast casual pizza restaurants. Opening 50 locations in 15 states, Uncle Maddio's has more than 150 units in development. Uncle Maddio's pizzas are customizable, made-to-order, and served up fast for about $8. With four pizza sizes, three types of crusts (including gluten free), six sauces and 48 fresh toppings, Uncle Maddio's has the freshest and largest menu in the category. The restaurant's unique fast bake ovens offer the most throughput in the industry and can produce 200 pizzas per hour. Uncle Maddio's also serves Foldwiches™ and salads. Uncle Maddio's 'Served with Love' philosophy and restaurant is for everyone – children and families, college students, the young and the young at heart – and includes extensive community involvement. Based in Atlanta, the Uncle Maddio's management team has 50 years combined experienced in the fast casual category.

