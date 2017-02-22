Liaison is excited to complement their amazing work with EMP, which will help them streamline and optimize their excellent creative customer campaigns.

Liaison International today announced that Austin-based marketing agency TWG Plus will leverage the leading enrollment marketing solution provider’s Enrollment Marketing Platform (EMP) to manage campaigns for its higher education institution clients. While TWG Plus currently supports its clients with everything from student search and publications to branding, research and digital media, adding EMP to its library of marketing tools will expand this portfolio of services to include targeted, personalized marketing campaigns that authentically engage prospective students throughout the application process.

Powered by Liaison, EMP is a cloud-based enrollment marketing platform that helps admissions offices deliver highly personalized communications to prospective students and applicants. The platform helps scale communication so that admissions officers are able to authentically engage more students while tracking all communications from an easy-to-use interface for a 360-degree view. Paired with robust time management features like event management tools for campus visits, open houses and virtual tours, programs that leverage EMP can save time and money while determining which applicants are the best fit for their program.

"Higher education institutions have limited resources so they need a clear return on everything they do,” shared Christine Wyatt, CEO of TWG Plus. “We’re investing in people and technology to help our clients do more with less, and are excited to expand our services through this partnership with Liaison, leveraging their enrollment marketing platform to help our clients prioritize their prospects and optimize their enrollment marketing funnel.”

“The numerous awards that TWG Plus has won speak to their commitment to truly knowing their clients’ needs and understanding what resonates with their audiences,” said Scott Mallen, president of Liaison’s CRM division. “We’re excited to complement their amazing work with EMP, which will help them streamline and optimize their excellent creative customer campaigns.”

For more information about how Liaison’s EMP helps colleges and universities deliver highly personalized communications to prospective students and applicants, visit http://www.liaisonedu.com/solutions/enrollment-marketing-emp/.