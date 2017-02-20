Looking for a natural supplement that provides miraculous health benefits for the entire body? Look no further, Reishi Mushroom enhances all organs in the body and enables them to function normally. Some of the numerous key benefits this product offers includes:



Immune System Support

Supports Healthy Blood Circulation

Helps Reduce Stress & Anxiety

Promotes Healthy Skin

When considering how many positive effects this product offers, it’s no wonder why Reishi has gained such mass popularity and is recognized as being in the superior class of Chinese herbs. Reishi is one of the most scientifically researched herbs on the planet. Research has shown that water-soluble polysaccharides have immune modulating and blood pressure lowering effects. Studies have shown that Reishi Mushroom contains more water-soluble polysaccharides than any other natural source.

When looking for the right Reishi Mushroom product to purchase, it is important to consider several factors.

1. Potency – This is the most important factor to consider when comparing different brands. Specifically powders versus extracts. Extracts can be 10, 20 or even 100 times the concentration of a powder. For example, if you compared a 500 mg tablet of Reishi Mushroom powder to a 500 mg tablet of Reishi Mushroom 10:1 Extract you would find it would take ten 500 mg tablets of the powder to equal one 500 mg tablet of the 10:1 extract.

2. Observe the Label - Proper dosage is key to product effectiveness. A 1,000 mg serving is essential to provide maximum results.

3. Is it a One-Month Supply? - Natures Elements always offers its customers a one-month supply. Be sure to consider both tablet count and serving size when calculating the total supply. For example, two tablets once a day would require 60 tablets in a bottle to provide a one-month supply.

More information and reviews can be found on http://www.NaturesElements.Net.