The Memory App Helps Users Recall Information Easier than Ever Before

Logo Just like Google changed the look and feel of search engines and introduced their revolutionary algorithm, The Memory App delivers an intuitive way to find important information in seconds.

The Memory App works to give users the ability to instantly recall anything saved to their smartphones. It's like having a personal search engine that finds information based on tags the user creates and adds to the app.

Photos, recipes, warranties, passwords, important dates, documents, names, school reports, licenses, insurance documents, memberships and more are always accessible within seconds when using The Memory App.

When people search for memories or information using their mobile devices, they associate those particular memories with their own triggers, and not with someone else’s triggers or an app’s pre-loaded categories. As an example, three people are members of the same football club. One of them might store their membership information under the tag ‘memberships’, when the other might store it under ‘NFL’, the actual team name or whatever word or phrase they associate with that football club. The Memory App gives users a way to determine these triggers for themselves.

The Memory App’s features:



Unlimited tags to each memory (includes emojis).

Set time or location-based reminders.

Tabs can be multiple words, entered in any language and any part of a tag can be searched.

When a text memory is added, tags are automatically generated from that text through Natural language processing (NLP) technology.

Easily recall memories by searching for a tag, location, date, person etc.

Ultimately The Memory App has two core functions: to search and to add information to the memory bank.

The Memory App prioritizes easy access to the search function. After opening The Memory App with a fingerprint or PIN, the user is greeted by the app’s elephant animation and a simple search bar.

About The Memory App

The Memory App was born out of the daily frustration of having an ever-growing list of things to remember with no simple solution to help. The Memory App delivers a solution without pre-defined categories and can be personalized, so that information is easy to find through a simple user interface. The most popular memory recollection feature is being able to bring up photos from any time or date within seconds.

The Memory App offers a complimentary 30-day trial. After the trial, monthly subscription plans start at US$3.49 and are based on storage capacity.

More information can be found at http://www.thememoryapp.com

Link to the App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/au/app/the-memory-app/id1182717566?mt=8&at=1001lsIY

For more information on The Memory App or to ask questions, please feel free to contact:

Maria Magi

+61431333157

Maria(at)thememoryapp(dot)com

PO Box 485, Surfers Paradise, QLD, Australia 4217