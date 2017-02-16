Christopher O. Makoyawo, a scientist who has studied in his home country of Nigeria, as well as Switzerland, Canada, and the United States, has completed his new book “My Journey Through Ink and Paint”: a detailed collection of artwork which covers a great deal of ground.

“This is a compilation of abstract art drawn over the years through enjoyable and sad moments,” Makoyawo said when asked to define the work. “The driving forces that influenced me into the continuous habit of drawing abstract art can be found in the motivational notes within this book.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Christopher O. Makoyawo’s collection is not a typical art book, in the sense of simply presenting illustrations. Each piece of art is accompanied by a small description, which does not always correlate directly with the art itself. The prose is sometimes as abstract as the art work. The approach to description may be subjective, differing from one viewer to another.

Drawing on aspects of Modernist, Surrealist, and Abstract art forms, Makoyawo has made a style that is uniquely his own.

