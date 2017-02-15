Minnesota High Tech Association Hosting Tech.2017 on February 23

MHTA's Tech.2017 will be held on February 23, 2017

The Minnesota High Tech Association (MHTA) will be hosting Tech.2017 on February 23, 2017 from 7:15-11:30am at the Metropolitan Ballroom in Golden Valley. The event is built around the recent Milken Institute State Science and Technology Index and Minnesota’s recent jump from 12th to 7th in the rankings. It will also closely follow the information released in MHTA’s latest report on the state of science and technology.

This annual event attracts approximately 200 entrepreneurs, investors, executives, and professionals for a morning featuring a series of conversational sessions, breakfast, and great networking.

“At MHTA, our goal is to make Minnesota a top five science and technology state, and we’re getting closer to that goal,” said Margaret Anderson Kelliher, president & CEO of MHTA. “Our Tech.2017 event will take a closer look at why we’re moving up the rankings and what we still need to do to reach the top five. We look forward to seeing everyone at this exciting and engaging event.”

Each panel will examine Minnesota’s strengths and challenges based on the index’s 5 areas of measurement: R&D Inputs, Risk Capital & Entrepreneurial Infrastructure, Human Capital Investment, Technology & Science Workforce, and Tech Concentration and Dynamism.

Each attendee will receive a talent/workforce report as part of their entrance to the event. They can choose their topic area when they register for the event.

Topics and Speakers include:

Harnessing the Power of Minnesota’s Skilled Workforce — Human capital drives economic prosperity. How is Minnesota facing this challenge and leading the way in the use of data to provide better workplace matches?



Sandee Joppa, Executive Director, RealTime Talent

Erin Olson, Research Strategist, RealTime Talent

Turning Our Assets into Prosperity — How Minnesotans turn R&D into a business and the products and services of the future.



Kyle Nelson, CEO, Adventium Labs

Cora Leibig, Founder & CEO, Chromatic 3D Materials

Mobile Drives Economic Growth — Mobile-first strategies are transforming business and the economy. New trends include context awareness, automatic data capture, performance metrics and product innovation.



Jane Bungum, Product & Experience Design Consultant

Loren Horsager, CEO & Co-Founder, Mobile Composer

The Digital Transformation Journey — Digital is disrupting and transforming even the most traditional businesses. Minnesota’s progress on the competitive road will impact the future prosperity of our state and people.



Bill Gray, President, Uponor North America

Nancy Lyons, Owner & CEO, Clockwork

Tech.2017 is made possible by the generous support of its sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: RSM

Event Sponsors: Clockwork, Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development, Keyot, VMware

Supporting Sponsors: ESP IT, Marsh & McLennan, Thousand Eyes, Virteva

Those interested in attending can learn more and register here.

