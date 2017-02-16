Davis, a woman with many interests including reading, writing, listening to music, horses, and spending time in her garden, has completed her new book “The Adventures of Mikey the Kite and Sally”: a high flying tale of a kite (with a tail) who soars over towns and reports back to his best friend on the ground all of the marvelous sites he sees from above.

“Mikey and Sally take ordinary days and vacations and turn them into adventures,” Davis said when asked about her new book. “Even when they go someplace not very exciting, they can turn it into an adventure, and before they know it – time flies by.”

Davis, who moved to New York after being adopted when she was three years old, is married, has four children, and four grandchildren.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Davis’s adventurous tale will bring adults and children alike together for a fun and colorful adventure.

This story combines colorful illustrations with a touching story that engages the children reading the book directly, asking them to think about the things they see and hear in their everyday life a little differently than usual.

Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase“The Adventures of Mikey the Kite and Sally” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

