Axiad IDS, a leading provider of trusted identities for enterprise, healthcare, government and financial organizations, today launched its new integrated healthcare solution at the 2017 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition, in Orlando. Axiad IDS’ newest solution takes HIPAA-compliant security to the next level by combining innovative single sign-on authentication with two-factor authentication to protect patient information while giving doctors and healthcare providers fast and convenient access to electronic-protected health information (ePHI). Axiad IDS’ integrated healthcare solutions will be demonstrated at HIMSS in Booth #595.

“Healthcare organizations require a flexible, customizable solution to meet specific identity and access needs across various user populations,” said Philippe Duchamp, Vice President, Channel Sales and Enablement, Axiad IDS. “We understand how to secure patient information without giving up convenience and accessibility. More than delivering the technology, Axiad IDS truly understands the way healthcare professionals must function to perform their duties quickly and efficiently.”

Simple, Secure Solutions

Axiad IDS’ Healthcare solutions make it easy for physicians and staff to quickly access confidential information without compromising patient care. For example, secure authentication is mandated to log in to Electronic Medical Record Systems (EMR) to protect patient data. The challenge is creating a system that both protects patient data and provides healthcare professionals with immediate access to the information they need to deliver critical patient care. Physicians and staff simply don’t have the time to deal with passwords and other cumbersome security requirements when time is of the essence.

The solution: by combining single-sign-on (SSO) authentication with a two-factor authentication solution based on smart cards, tokens, contactless bracelets or biometrics — healthcare personnel can log in with a single tap of a badge and be authenticated just once a day.

Axiad IDS’ Healthcare solutions are powered by NetIQ proven Advanced Authentication and Single Sign-On software, and by HID Global smart cards, OMNIKEY® readers, biometrics solutions and card personalization printers. Other features include follow-me login enabled by virtualization technologies that allow authorized personnel to move between workstations quickly and efficiently. Each minute saved means more time for patients and less frustration for staff.

“Today’s healthcare organizations require advanced, non-intrusive technologies and methods that simplify and ensure a better user experience,” said Terry Gold, Founder, D6 Research LLC. “Axiad IDS’ healthcare solutions provide this focus on the user including 24/7 support for the complete solution — one software solution; one point of contact.”

Industry-Leading Solutions Tuned to Healthcare Providers

NetIQ Advanced Authentication

The NetIQ Advanced Authentication offers flexibility to tailor the authentication experience to the desired level of protection. There is broad support for authentication devices of all types – all under the same management and control. Ultimately, this flexibility helps control costs, while increasing security.

NetIQ SecureLogin

As a market-leading single sign-on product, NetIQ Secure-Login allows users to access local and network resources using a single set of credentials. When users log-in to a desktop, NetIQ SecureLogin automatically authenticates them to all of their applications and resources. NetIQ SecureLogin virtually eliminates password-related calls to the help desk, enabling IT administrators to focus on new, value-added projects and end users to focus on their core duties.

HID Global Trusted Identity Solutions

HID Global is the trusted source for innovative products, services, solutions, and know-how related to the creation, management, and use of secure identities for millions of end-users around the world. You can learn more about HID Global at HIMSS at Booth #7752.

Axiad IDS’ integrated healthcare solutions are available now. You can learn more at: https://www.axiadids.com/healthcare-solutions/ You may also request a copy of our white paper, “Healthcare Solutions Made Simple: Balancing Security and Convenience in Healthcare” at: https://www.axiadids.com/healthcare-form.

About Axiad IDS

Axiad IDS is a Trusted Identity solutions provider for enterprise, government and financial organizations. Axiad IDS was founded by industry experts with extensive backgrounds in developing, deploying, and managing identity and access management solutions. We have experienced first-hand the challenges associated with implementing and managing mission-critical identity systems, and are experts in overcoming those challenges, enabling their success. We are driven by our customers’ business needs, addressing business objectives with innovative and cost-effective solutions. Axiad IDS was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Axiad IDS was recently recognized by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine as one of the “Top 10 Most Promising Healthcare Compliance Solution Providers 2016“ by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine. The company is also a finalist in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.