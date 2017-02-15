Their willingness to admit what remains in their blind spots is a healthy step in the right direction

Retail Systems Research, LLC today released its findings from its 2017 Benchmark Report, Merchandising 2017: The Real And The Unreal. The report, based on a survey of 108 retailers, found that the most forward-thinking retailers are finding creative new ways to differentiate the products they offer – and how they offer them – from Amazon.com. The research is available for free download (registration required).

"Retailers whose sales are already strong appear to have a much tighter grasp on how they will – if not today, soon - be able to better meet increasingly challenging consumer demands," reports Paula Rosenblum, managing partner at RSR Research and co-author of the report. "They have a lot to do, but their willingness to admit what remains in their blind spots - and their willingness to accept burgeoning technologies’ aid - are healthy steps in the right direction.”

Key Findings of the research:



While Millennial shoppers now outnumber Baby Boomers, most retailers are still catering to Generation X – both in which products they carry and who is making such decisions: retailers recognize the need to get more Millennial merchants on board quickly.

The best performers say that one of the best opportunities to compete is to use merchandising analytics as early as possible in the planning process. They are also more likely to cite demand forecasting engines as critical to success.

Retail Winners are aggressively planning to refresh their existing assortment optimization tools, and are also looking to change up the space optimization tools they’ve already come to rely upon.

Merchandising 2017: The Real And The Unreal contains analysis of the business drivers, opportunities, and organizational constraints surrounding Merchandising applications within retail. It also offers baseline recommendations for navigating this brave new world for retailers. The report is part of RSR Research's ongoing efforts to provide market intelligence on retail technology trends, is sponsored by Island Pacific, and can be downloaded here: http://www.rsrresearch.com/research/merchandising-2017-the-real-and-the-unreal

About RSR Research: Retail Systems Research (“RSR”) is the only research company run by retailers for the retail industry. RSR provides insight into business and technology challenges facing the extended retail industry, and thought leadership and advice on navigating these challenges for specific companies and the industry at large. To learn more about RSR, visit http://www.rsrresearch.com.

