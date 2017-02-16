Converged Communication Systems Partners With AVST

Our UC applications strengthen CCS’s dedication to offering best-of-breed solutions that complement their installed base of Avaya, Cisco and Microsoft customers.

Converged Communication Systems (CCS) announced today that they have partnered with Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) to deliver enterprise-class UC applications that enhance CCS customer’s solutions from Avaya, Cisco and Microsoft.

Together, CCS and AVST address the following customer needs:



Future-proof their telephony investments across premise, hybrid and cloud

Mobility: enhancing productivity for mobile users while protecting corporate data

Secure voice messaging to meet business confidentiality and compliance regulations

Speech-based personal assistant and automated attendant software

Disaster recovery and business continuity: UC voice, mobile, team communications, and business process applications

“We’re very pleased to announce our partnership with AVST,” said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Converged Communication Systems. “Their solutions are vendor-agnostic and critical for any business looking for enterprise-class UC applications.”

AVST’s unrivaled interoperability is highly valued in today’s organizations that have, and continue to make, substantial investments in telephony, email, and other critical UC components. AVST applications transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and businesses while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

“Partners like CCS are a natural fit for AVST,” said Denny Michael, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, AVST. “Our UC applications strengthen CCS’s dedication to offering best-of-breed solutions that complement their installed base of Avaya, Cisco and Microsoft customers.”

Based in Orange County, California, AVST is a trusted developer of enterprise-class UC applications for 35 years. Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on UC offerings from AVST. Converged Communication Systems has joined an extensive network of partners that sell and support AVST solutions.

CCS is based in Chicago, offering best-in-class IP telephony and UC solutions, as well as proactive support services for businesses of all sizes across the nation. The CCS team’s areas of expertise include UC and unified messaging, collaboration/videoconferencing, call centers, hosted PBX solutions, and more.

About Converged Communication Systems

Converged Communication Systems (CCS) is a nationwide provider of best-in-class IP telephony solutions and support services for businesses of all sizes. Focusing on industry leading solutions, Converged Communication Systems provides complete telecommunication solutions to meet your simple or complex business needs. They specialize in a full range of solutions including on-premise, hosted / cloud (public or private), and hybrid cloud solutions. Their portfolio includes several brands which enable them to approach their client engagements in an unbiased manner, allowing CCS to be true consultants. In addition, their expertise allows multi-location and remote/home workers to operate more efficiently via VoIP/SIP. For more information, visit http://www.convergedsystems.com.

