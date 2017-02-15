Knowledgent, the data and analytics firm, has been named one of the 10 Fastest Growing Big Data Solutions Providers for 2017 by Insights Success, a business solutions and technology industry publication. The annual listing highlights the ten companies that are at the forefront of tackling big data technology challenges and impacting the industry.

Knowledgent’s profile features the ways the firm helps clients with both the technical and business challenges of implementing data and analytics initiatives, and the means by which they enable their clients. It also notes their participation as a thought leader in the big data community.

“We are very pleased to be recognized by Insights Success for our innovative data and analytics solutions,” said Shail Jain, Chief Executive Partner at Knowledgent. “We provide these solutions to help our clients maximize the value of their data, and this acknowledges the excellent work done by our Informationists; our experts that are passionate about that data.”

To read Knowledgent’s feature in the issue of Insights Success, visit http://www.knowledgent.com.

About Knowledgent

Knowledgent is a data and analytics consultancy that improves lives and business through data. Our expertise seamlessly integrates industry experience, data science, and data architecture and engineering skills to uncover actionable insights. We have not only the technical knowledge to deliver game-changing solutions at all phases of development, but also the business acumen to evolve data initiatives from ideation to operationalization, ensuring that organizations realize the full value of their information. For more information, visit knowledgent.com.

