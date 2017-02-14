WEBTEXT Selected for Avaya Devconnect Select Product Program

Avaya SPP We’re very excited to support Avaya customers.

WEBTEXT announced today that it has expanded its relationship with Avaya, with WEBTEXT now officially a member of the Avaya DevConnect Select Product Program (SPP). SPP is a unique reselling program that simplifies the process for Avaya customers, Avaya sales teams and channel partners to order strategically-selected third party solutions.

“We’re very excited to support Avaya customers,” said AJ Cahill, WEBTEXT CEO speaking at Avaya Engage 2017 in Las Vegas. “Using Avaya SKU codes, SPP creates a one-stop ordering experience for enterprise customers, channel partners, and Avaya sales teams who can now order DevConnect messaging solutions for their contact center and business systems.”

“Select” solutions can be purchased through SPP using established Avaya order processes and Avaya material codes. SPP eliminates the need for a customer/channel to negotiate unique agreements with each Partner and clearly defines the roles of both Avaya and its Partners. WEBTEXT products in SPP complement and augment Avaya’s advanced technology products to create complete solutions. Under SPP, Avaya now offers turnkey automated to person (A2P) and person to person (P2P) messaging products as part of the greater Avaya Contact Center suite of products.

WEBTEXT at Avaya Engage 2017

Avaya Engage is the largest annual conference for Avaya customers and business communications professionals spanning the full Avaya ecosystem. This week at Avaya Engage 2017, WEBTEXT will demonstrate its unique turnkey contact center messaging solutions featuring SMS, MMS, Facebook Messenger and Twitter messaging channels at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Feb 13-15, booth #627.

About WEBTEXT

WEBTEXT is an Avaya DevConnect Technology Partner and the No. 1 messaging CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) for contact center. WEBTEXT award winning solutions are integrated with approx. 80% of all contact center & CRM platforms on the market, including, Avaya AACC, ACCS, AIC, EMC, Experience Portal, Proactive Outreach Manager, Oceana and Breeze. WEBTEXT global network of gateways delivers feature-rich messaging worldwide and powers DemoAvaya contact center demonstration systems. No other CPaaS offers as many turnkey contact center messaging integrations as WEBTEXT. Messaging is easy to deploy and users keep their existing voice provider. WEBTEXT customers include government and Fortune 2000, as well as large and small enterprise.

