Kenneth Moulton, a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy, has completed his new book “The Fastest Fox in the Forest”: a gripping and potent story of a little red fox as he comes to understand the value of being resourceful and adapting to new circumstances.

Ken enjoyed creating bedtime stories for his daughter as she was growing up. As a lover of all animals, many stories were about animals and their adventures. “The Fastest Fox in the Forest” was one of his daughter’s favorite stories and has now come to life in print for other children to enjoy. He continues to enjoy the creative process of storytelling and is looking forward to more adventures with the woodland animals!

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Kenneth Moulton’s engaging tale follows a lively little red fox, who must adapt and learn to employ expertise beyond his primary skill. In the face of imminent danger, the little fox’s most prized ability—his speed—is compromised.

Being the fastest fox in the forest has always gotten this wiry fox out of trouble! How will he manage if suddenly he is not so fast? Will he listen to the advice of other woodland animals or will danger finally catch up to him? This is the story of how one fast fox learns the value of friendship and teamwork. But can teamwork really stop the advance of the fox hunt? Join the fastest fox and his forest friends on this adventure and find out if “speed is really all you need!”

Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase“The Fastest Fox in the Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.