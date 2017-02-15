Soberlink’s breathalyzer enables our ecosystem of patients, providers, and health insurance companies to have a real-time understanding of who is at risk. The net result is saved lives and saved dollars - Jacob Levenson, CEO of MAP Health Management,

MAP Health Management, LLC., announced today a partnership with Soberlink Healthcare, LLC. designed to remotely track real-time breathalyzer results for patients with an Alcohol Use Disorder. MAP is the nation’s leader in developing technology-enabled ecosystems to improve clinical and financial outcomes for addiction and other behavioral health disorders. Soberlink is the creator of an FDA cleared, remote breathalyzer used to detect alcohol usage in the United States.

The partnership will launch with a pilot program beginning in April of this year wherein certain patients whose risk for relapse is continuously measured by MAP’s patient engagement technology will be issued a Soberlink breathalyzer that links to the patient’s MAP profile. The device, which utilizes facial recognition technology, will send real-time data to MAP’s care platform when a patient performs a test with negative results, misses scheduled tests, or tests positive for alcohol use. With this information, MAP’s technology will inform the appropriate members of collaborative care teams if a patient is at an elevated risk for relapse or has returned to alcohol use. Ultimately, this data is leveraged to improve clinical outcomes and manage financial risk through facilitating early interventions and other means of mitigating recidivism and costly treatment episodes.

Of the patients served by MAP’s technology platform, 54.6% of all first post-acute treatment relapses involve alcohol, regardless of the patient’s drug of choice.

“The number one factor in improving outcomes is early intervention. Soberlink’s breathalyzer enables our ecosystem of patients, providers, and health insurance companies to have a real-time understanding of who is at risk. The net result is saved lives and saved dollars,” said Jacob Levenson, CEO of MAP Health Management, LLC.

Assessing risk and informing care via remote, real-time breathalyzer results across large and diverse populations such as those managed by MAP’s technology is new to the addiction treatment space. “We are excited to partner with MAP and deliver our breathalyzer technology to their ecosystem. Our FDA cleared device has shown in numerous studies to be a significant factor in improving outcomes. We are very excited to see the actionable data from our devices be utilized by MAP to improve outcomes,” said Brad Keays, CEO of Soberlink Healthcare, LLC.

MAP also recently announced a partnership with Intent Solutions, the makers of TAD™, a biometric medication adherence device. “We will be announcing more powerful partnerships soon that will significantly change how people with Substance Use Disorder are delivered care across the entire treatment continuum,” Said Jacob Levenson.

About MAP Health Management, LLC

MAP develops technology-enabled solutions that improve clinical and financial outcomes for chronic behavioral health illnesses such as Substance Use Disorder. MAP empowers treatment providers, health insurance companies, health systems, and patients with the right data at the right time in order to improve clinical and financial outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com. To download the recently released white paper, ‘The 5 Key Factors to Successful Behavioral Health Population Management’, visit: https://thisismap.com/insights/white-papers/5-key-factors-successful-behavioral-health-population-management.

About Soberlink Healthcare, LLC

Soberlink is committed to changing the perception of alcohol use disorder by developing technology for addiction and recovery management. In 2016, the Soberlink Cellular Device gained FDA 510(k) clearance for medical use.

The Soberlink System promotes accountability and connectivity with real-time BAC testing. Soberlink’s passionate pursuit of better recovery drove the company to develop the world’s first web connected breathalyzer with facial recognition software. The company remains at the forefront of innovation in the handheld, mobile breath category with the patented Soberlink Cellular, Soberlink Bluetooth and Sober Sky Web Portal. For more information, visit https://www.soberlink.com/.