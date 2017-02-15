Shawn Desman "I've been working hard in the studio producing new music for my upcoming release. It's been a long time since my last show in Alberta and I'm looking forward to performing and connecting with my fans," said Shawn Desman.

Juno Award-winning singer/producer Shawn Desman is set to make his return to the province of Alberta this weekend with headlining shows in Calgary (Feb 16th) and Edmonton (Feb 17th) to perform a career-spanning set.

"I've been working hard in the studio producing new music for my upcoming release," commented Shawn Desman. "It's been a long time since my last show in Alberta and I'm looking forward to performing and connecting with my fans."

Desman's sophomore album “Back for More” produced a #1 hit single, three top 10 hit singles, and also garnered him a Juno Award for Best R&B/Soul Recording. His high-energy, infectious single, “Let’s Go,” exploded onto the Top 40 radio chart after just 1 week, peaking at #1.

His album "Fresh" featured the Gold-selling and MMVA nominated hit “Shiver." His platinum selling single “Night Like This” reached #1, and the video marked his return to his roots in dance music boasting 100+ dancers in the music video. The video reached #1 on both the Much and MuchMoreMusic chart and won MMVA for Video of the Year. His Platinum-selling single “Electric” also reached #1.

Desman released his following album “ALIVE” in a way no other artist had before, in conjunction with a scripted movie set to the music of his album including his chart-topping, Juno nominated hit single “Nobody Does It Like You.” The film ALIVE premiered on Much starring Desman as himself, Heartland’s Kaitlyn Leeb, Degrassi’s Melinda Shankar, and Lost Girl’s K.C. Collins and provided audiences with a brand new way to experience music and visual content, breaking new ground and garnering two Canadian Screen Award nominations and winning Best Short Film at the Reel World Film Awards.

Desman is currently working on new music for release later this Spring and is the co-founder of the MOVE Dance Competition, which is set to return this March.

Tour Dates:

Feb 16 - Calgary, AB @ Marquee Beer Market

Feb 17 - Edmonton, AB @ Envy Nightclub