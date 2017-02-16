V. Tellis-Nayak, PhD & Mary Tellis-Nayak, RN, MSN, MPh, a husband and wife team, have toiled in health care for a cumulative eighty-plus years, have completed their new book Return of Compassion to Healthcare: an instructional work that shows evidence-based treatments are valuable, however, the best care is also tender and loving. Illness strains our humanity; it makes us yearn ever more to be whole: To Be, To Become, To Belong, To Be Your Best, To Reach Beyond.

The Tellis-Nayaks have authored articles published in professional journals and trade magazines nationally and internationally; they have written standards, protocols, and survey instruments widely used by accrediting bodies and in business. In 2013, the American Health Care Association honored them with the Mary Ousley Champion of Quality Award in recognition of their contributions to quality in the long-term and post-acute care community. They continue to work in the field at the NRC Health, a company that has helped healthcare organizations illuminate and improve the moments that matter to patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff for 35 years.

According to the Tellis-Nayaks, “(We) are born to relate. All through life, (we) connect, communicate, and share. The most sublime of human relations is compassion, a connection through which you enter the personal world of the other; (you) look at life from the eyes of the other, and (you) share the other’s pain. Compassion finds its finest form in the person who gives while knowing that the recipient will give nothing in return. Compassion lies at the heart of health care and defines its character. Compassion elevates medical science to an art, it adds a caring touch to technical cures, and it gives meaning to suffering.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, V. Tellis-Nayak, PhD’s & Mary Tellis-Nayak, RN, MSN, MPh’s instructional work highlights that while advances in medical science and disease treatments are always welcome, real transformation of healthcare requires providers to focus on whole persons, not just maladies.

The Tellis-Nayaks understand that there are responsibilities to ill people, and frail elders, including those with dementia, and these are not merely obligations, but also “response-abilities.” It is more than relieving suffering and meeting their basic biological needs, care givers can nurture each individual as a whole person and promote his or her wellbeing. The benefits are tangible and mutual. Helping professionals are rewarded through the deep and meaningful connections they form with the remarkable people they serve.

