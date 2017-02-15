MIDCO Building Products Announces Website Launch

“The new website is much easier for our existing customers to navigate while they’re on a job." - Justin Burnett, Sales Manager of MIDCO Building Products

MIDCO Building Products is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The new, streamlined Squarespace website makes it easy for customers to navigate MIDCO’s selection of premier doors, windows, and hardware. MIDCO’s products are made specifically for portable buildings and sheds.

“We are very excited to unveil our new mobile-friendly website,” said Justin Burnett, Sales Manager of MIDCO Building Products. “The new website is much easier for our existing customers to navigate while they’re on a job. They can quickly look through our inventory to find solutions that are customized for mobile home, sheds, carports, and the portable building industry. In the future, we look forward to adding online ordering to make it even more convenient for our customers.”

MIDCO is a proudly American-owned and operated company that manufactures doors, windows, hardware, and accessories for builders and homeowners. The industry-leading manufacturer is pleased to have a comprehensive website that not only showcases the scope of their inventory but also reflects their commitment to their customers.

ABOUT MIDCO BUILDING PRODUCTS

MIDCO Building Products manufactures custom components for your portable building. Our American-made products can be seen on sheds, playhouses, carports, gazebos, and manufactured homes throughout the country. We are proud to be America’s fastest growing supplier of slab doors, pre-hung doors, roll-up doors, windows, truss plates, hinges, handles, hardware, and more!

ABOUT HORTON GROUP

Horton Group is a web, mobile and marketing agency founded in Nashville, TN in 1996. Horton's full marketing services include inbound marketing, web design, web development, and mobile app development. Horton Group builds websites and critical marketing tools for effective communication on the Internet and beyond. As a HubSpot Silver Agency Partner and Squarespace Circle Member, Horton Group has the capability to run full-scale marketing campaigns from ideation to execution.