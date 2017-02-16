Yusen Logistics' new logistics center features 10 dock doors, a 64,583-square-foot trailer yard and an ocean container depot with capacity for 1,000 TEUs. "Yusen Logistics' new warehouse is located on a 17-acre site in the Amistad Industrial Park in the Bajio region, one of the largest automotive clusters in Latin America."

Yusen Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider, is opening a 53,820-square-foot logistics center near Celaya, Mexico, to provide services to its automotive customers, including OEMs and tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers.

What:

Grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Yusen Logistics Bajio Logistics Center in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato

Who:

Jordan Edward Dewart, President of Yusen Logistics Mexico; Gonzalo Gonzalez Centeno, Mayor of Apaseo El Grande; Yasuhisa Suzuki, Japanese Consulate representative for the state of Guanajuato; Miguel Marquez Marquez, Governor of Guanajuato State; Kenji Mizushima, President of Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.; Kunihiko Miyoshi, Chief Regional Officer of Americas Region; Ramon Lemus Munoz Ledo, Mayor of Celaya; and Shogo Machida, Vice President of Yusen Logistics Mexico.

When:

Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 am CST

Where:

Av. Amistad No. 116, Parque Industrial Amistad Bajío, Autopista Querétaro-Irapuato km 35500, C.P. 38160, Apaseo El Grande, Gto, México

Yusen Logistics is opening the logistics center to meet the growing demands of its domestic and international automotive customers. The facility is located on a 17-acre site in the Amistad Industrial Park in the Bajio region, one of the largest automotive clusters in Latin America. It features 10,764 square feet of office space, 10 dock doors, a 64,583-square-foot trailer yard and an ocean container depot with capacity for 1,000 TEUs.

Local contact: Fabiola Flores, HR Manager, (t) 52-55-15-55-42-43, Fabiola.flores(at)mx(dot)yusen-logistics(dot)com