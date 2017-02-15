"I fervently believe in the value that a diverse board can bring to foster a stronger workforce, inject more varied opinions into the executive decision making process, and boost the company’s performance and profits.” -- Lawrence Coburn, CEO, DoubleDutch

DoubleDutch, a global leading provider of the Live Engagement Marketing solutions, today announced that it is adding Allison Watson, ‎Corporate Vice President, US Marketing and Operations at Microsoft, and Kristina Shen, Principal of Bessemer Venture Partners, to its board of directors. Additionally, Sandy Carter, the founder and CEO of Silicon-Blitz, will be joining DoubleDutch as an Advisor.

“Allison, Kristina and Sandy have all been at the forefront of the technology industry and have deep background in strategy, sales, marketing, products, and operations,” said Lawrence Coburn, DoubleDutch’s CEO. “We believe their experience and insights will be extremely valuable as DoubleDutch continues to expand and scale our business to serve global enterprise customers. Additionally, I’m very excited about adding three female technology powerhouses to our board of directors and advisors. I fervently believe in the value that a diverse board can bring to foster a stronger workforce, inject more varied opinions into the executive decision making process, and boost the company’s performance and profits.”

Allison Watson currently leads the Marketing and Operations group for Microsoft United States where she oversees the day to day operational execution of a multi-billion dollar P&L as well as the transformation of the marketing that drives the revenue for that business. Watson has led efforts to create industry leading marketing automation across the customer journey including field, channel and inside sales, social, services, events, and digital marketing. In her first decade in the industry, she gained extensive sales, services, and marketing experience at Oracle and Microsoft. Watson is a Stanford graduate and has an MBA from San Diego State. She is passionate about women and those early in career in both technology and business as well as a fierce advocate of STEM education.

“Joining the Board of Directors at DoubleDutch is a fantastic opportunity for me as I believe in the company’s mission of bringing the power of digital technology to unlock the business value of live events," commented Watson. “I’m excited to be part of this rapidly evolving business and look forward to contributing the company’s success.”

Kristina Shen is a Principal of Bessemer Venture Partners and focuses on investments in cloud computing, mobile and consumer sectors. Kristina currently serves on the boards of Glint and Retail Solutions, and serves as a board observer on Gainsight, Instructure, RainforestQA, ServiceTitan and Vidyard. She is also involved with investments in Adaptive Insights, and Twilio. An expert in the field, Kristina’s contributions to Bessemer and the startup ecosystem earned her a slot in Forbe's 30 under 30: Venture Capital and Business Insider’s 2014 “30 and Under” list of Rising Stars who find Hot Startup Deals in Silicon Valley.

“I discovered the DoubleDutch story in 2013 and have been excited about the company ever since,” said Shen. “I look forward to working together with the DoubleDutch board and management team to continue to deliver to their compelling vision.”

Sandy Carter is the founder and CEO of Silicon-Blitz, focused on helping companies with innovation, technology, and cognitive diversity. One of the leading pioneers in the digital business revolution, Carter was a driving force of Innovation at IBM for the last decade. Most recently serving as IBM’s worldwide General Manager of Ecosystem Development, she was the global evangelist responsible for connecting emerging technology companies and accelerators with enterprises to increase productivity and creativity while fostering a community of innovation. Carter is a renowned international speaker and author and a recognized thought leader in technology, marketing and business, having won numerous awards including CNN’s Top Most Powerful Women in Tech and Forbes' 2016 Digital Influencers. She has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelors in Computer Science from Duke University.

“Events represents the biggest and the most heavily invested B2B marketing channel, and is undergoing an unprecedented transformation due to digital and mobile technology adoption,” commented Carter. “DoubleDutch has been a trailblazer in live engagement marketing, and I’m thrilled to work with them to propel their innovation and growth to the next level.”

