This study has shown that traumatic brain injury with a loss of consciousness may be associated with Parkinson’s disease later in life, but not Alzheimer’s or incident dementia. These clinical findings directly contradict the general assumptions regarding the relationship between traumatic brain injury and Alzheimer’s disease.

At the conference, Dr. Dams-O’Connor will highlight preliminary findings of the LETBI study, including co-registered antemortem and postmortem neuroimaging with histopathological correlation and extensive in-vivo phenotypic characterization in several cases. For more information on the conference, visit: http://tbiconference.com/.

With extensive in-vivo characterization of over 7,000 patients with a history of chronic moderate-severe TBI, this study is the largest study ever conducted on this topic. The study suggests that clinicians may be misdiagnosing late-life TBI-related neurodegeneration as Alzheimer’s disease, which requires a different treatment altogether. For more information on the study, visit: http://www.mountsinai.org/about-us/newsroom.

Arrowhead Publishers’ annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference provides a unique platform for a variety of stakeholders to present original research and analysis aimed at providing a full picture of the progress being made towards better diagnosis, treatment and long-term care for TBI survivors. This conference unites researchers and clinicians from industry, academia, the military and government to present ground-breaking research in a variety of areas related to traumatic brain injury. For more information, visit: http://tbiconference.com/home/brochure

For more information, please contact:

John Waslif: Managing Director

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 700

john.waslif(at)tbiconference(dot)com

Rachel Donlon: Marketing Associate

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 701

rachel.donlon(at)arrowheadpublishers(dot)com