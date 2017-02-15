Tony Roma’s Fans Have a Reason to Celebrate with National Romarita Day

We introduced the Romarita with its signature salted rim and special shaker more than 20 years ago, and it’s still a fan favorite deserving of its own special week-long celebration

Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s, is taking National Margarita Day to the next level with its week-long celebration of its signature Romarita®, culminating with National Romarita Day on February 22nd. The perfect complement to its world-famous ribs, Tony Roma’s signature line of Romaritas gives fans a real reason to celebrate with a unique twist on the classic margarita. Participating Tony Roma’s USA locations will offer the Classic Romarita for just $5 between Feb. 15 and 21, with an option to get a little spicy and try the new Cucumber Chili Romarita for just $6.66 – a devilishly good deal! Fans can then “salt the rim” of their week and get over hump day by visiting their favorite Tony Roma’s on Wednesday, February 22nd to enjoy the Classic Romarita for just $2.22.

“Not only is the Romarita the signature cocktail of Tony Roma’s, it’s the perfect complement to any of our world-famous dishes, from our Baby Back Ribs to our Kickin’ Shrimp, Onion Loaf and more,” said Jim Rogers Chief Marketing Officer for Romacorp, Inc. “We introduced the Romarita with its signature salted rim and special shaker more than 20 years ago, and it’s still a fan favorite deserving of its own special week-long celebration.”

While many people believe the margarita originated in Mexico, the exact origin and inventor of the margarita is unknown. Many stories say it was first popularized in San Diego about 70 years ago. However, in the 1990’s, Tony Roma’s decided to put its own unique stamp on the traditional drink with the introduction of the popular Romarita. Featuring Sauza® Gold tequila and Cointreau®, the Classic Romarita is refreshing and tasty in a uniquely satisfying way. Tony Roma’s fans will also want to spice up their taste buds by trying the devilishly delicious Cucumber Chili Romarita, a new limited-time twist on the Classic Romarita featuring Sauza cucumber chili tequila, Cointreau and agave syrup.

“Sauza Gold tequila has tantalizing notes of sweet caramel and cooked agave that complement the tangy flavors of Cointreau and provide the perfect balance for our Classic Romarita,” said Chef Bob Gallagher, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage. “The Classic Romarita and the Cucumber Chili Romarita are the perfect match to our limited-time “Turn Up the Heat” menu, and a great way for fans everywhere to celebrate our world-famous Romarita.”

