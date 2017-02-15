At a time when we see backlashes against women happening daily around the world, this kind of leadership gathering is important to advancing women’s equality and affirming women’s contributions across all dimensions of society.

The Omega Women’s Leadership Center (OWLC) today announced they are partnering with the International Leadership Association (ILA) to bring ILA’s 3rd biennial Advancing Women and Leadership conference to Omega Institute’s Rhinebeck, New York, campus June 11-14, 2017. The conference will provide a critical forum for top leadership thinkers and practitioners to discuss the latest research on women and leadership and support the development of successful women leaders.

“At a time when we see backlashes against women happening daily around the world, this kind of leadership gathering is important to advancing women’s equality and affirming women’s contributions across all dimensions of society,” said Carla Goldstein, cofounder of the Omega Women’s Leadership Center and chief external affairs officer at Omega. “We are very proud to be collaborating with ILA at this very important moment in time.”

Presenters will share integrated leadership solutions aimed at positively impacting a complex global environment and enhancing women’s leadership status worldwide. Attendees have the opportunity to engage with more than 300 presenters from around the world sharing over 120 thought-provoking projects through formats ranging from 6-minute messages to full presentations and workshops.

“Leadership in today’s turbulent, interdependent world requires bringing together the best thinkers and doers. With its history of work in this area, the Omega Women’s Leadership Center is the perfect partner for this important discussion on women’s leadership,” said Cynthia Cherrey, president and chief executive officer of the International Leadership Association.

The International Leadership Association (ILA) is the largest international and interdisciplinary membership organization devoted solely to the study and development of leadership. With members in over 70 countries, ILA is the only global network that brings together leadership scholars and researchers, educators and students, coaches and consultants, public leaders and executives. ila-net.org

About Omega Institute for Holistic Studies

Founded in 1977, Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is the nation’s most trusted source for wellness and personal growth. As a nonprofit organization, Omega offers diverse and innovative educational experiences that inspire an integrated approach to personal and social change. Located on 250 acres in the beautiful Hudson Valley, Omega welcomes more than 23,000 people to its workshops, conferences, and retreats in Rhinebeck, New York, and at exceptional locations around the world. eOmega.org