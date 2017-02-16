CKBYS FBYS LOGO "Together Chair King and Fortunoff Backyard Store are the largest outdoor furniture specialty retailer in the United States ... "

Fortunoff Backyard Store announces the election of Curt Littlejohn to the office of President effective immediately. Mr. Littlejohn, who was elected President of Chair King Backyard Store in 2016, now takes on the additional responsibility of heading up the iconic Fortunoff Backyard Store brand as well. Bernie Sensale continues to serve as Executive Vice President & CEO and David Barish continues in his role as Chairman of Fortunoff Backyard Store.

Mr. Littlejohn has been in the retail business since 1980, starting at Zale Corporation where he rose quickly from Store Manager to Regional Manager to Senior Director. He also served as Chief Operating Officer for Bentley’s Luggage and as Vice President for Retail Operations for HMSHost Corporation. He joined Chair King in 2014 as Director of Logistical Operations and in 2015, he became Vice President of Sales and Operations before being promoted to President in 2016.

“We are very excited about the potential of having Curt serve as President of all our companies in order to provide the continued leadership and operational synergies of one vision across the board as we move forward in the years ahead,” said David Barish, Chairman of both Chair King and Fortunoff Backyard Store. “Together Chair King and Fortunoff Backyard Store are the largest outdoor furniture specialty retailer in the United States and we will continue to grow in all our current and future markets under Mr. Littlejohn’s leadership along with that of Bernie Sensale at Fortunoff and Joe Weisman at Chair King.”

Chair King Backyard Store has been in business for over 67 years, selling a full range of outdoor pool and patio furniture, grills and outdoor accessories. Chair King Backyard Store operates exclusively in Texas with 18 retail locations. Fortunoff Backyard Store is a subsidiary of Chair King Backyard Store and operates in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Florida with 27 retail locations.

Contact:

David Barish, Chairman – phone: 713-690-1919; fax: 713-939-8424

dbarish(at)chairking(dot)com