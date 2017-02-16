SharePoint Fest DC welcomes Smart Governance by CAVEDIGITAL as a gold sponsor. Conference delegates will hear from a keynote speaker and attend breakout sessions. Over 100 sessions will be offered across multiple tracks, as well as two optional days of workshops preceding the conference. There will also be a networking reception held at the end of the first day of the conference.

About Smart Governance by CAVEDIGITAL

Smart Governance (for SharePoint Server) is the most complete enterprise solution for Organizations and Conglomerates to render agile and paperless their hierarchical decision-making workflows and modernize Boards, Committees, Councils and Assemblies.

In use and battle-hardened by Customers in both Private and Public Sectors, it has been awarded repeatedly, e.g. as a Public Administration Modernization Best Practice and with Microsoft Local and Regional Government Solutions Forum Sustainability International Award.

Web Site: http://www.smartgovernance.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its sixth year. It offers a two-day conference (with an optional two days of workshops) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest DC where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest DC, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/DC