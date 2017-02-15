When developing medical devices, even the smallest mistakes could have devastating results. Our combined testing and localization solutions not only shorten the development and time-to-market cycles, but also ensure that the devices are 100% safe.

Net-Translators, an industry-leading provider of medical device localization, software localization, website translation, technical documentation translation and multilingual testing services, announced today that it will present a joint webinar with QualiTest, the world’s second largest pure-play software testing and quality assurance company, on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 11:00 am EST. Entitled “How to get localization and testing for medical devices done right”, the webinar targets companies involved in software development and localization of medical devices. Additional information and registration are available by clicking here.

Shy Avni, CEO and co-founder of Net-Translators, said, “Following the recent announcement of our partnership with QualiTest, we’re excited to share how our combined solutions enable medical device companies to produce the highest quality software and products.” He adds: “When developing medical and healthcare systems, even the smallest mistakes could have devastating results. Our combined testing and localization solutions not only shorten the development and time-to-market cycles, but also ensure that the devices are 100% functional and safe.”

Hosted by Nausheen Sayed, VP of US-UK Knowledge and Innovation at QualiTest and David Sommer, Director of Strategic Operations at Net-Translators, the 60-minute webinar focuses on:



Best practices and pointers

Efficient management and maintenance of Clinical and Patient Test Data

Localization infrastructure and translation management

How to analyze testing and localization solutions to detect omissions and improve the overall strategy

Although geared toward the medical device industry, this webinar is a great fit for anyone involved in the localization and translation or software development process.

About Net-Translators (http://www.net-translators.com)

Net-Translators is a leading provider of translation, localization, and multilingual testing services in more than 60 languages. For over a decade, Net-Translators has helped global companies prepare their products and services for worldwide deployment. The company’s service portfolio includes the language services needed to localize and test software, medical devices, and websites including localization of user interfaces, online help, technical and marketing materials. Net-Translators’ one-of-a-kind Multilingual Testing Center offers translation quality assessments, professional testing staff and a dedicated localization testing environment for products of all kinds. Net-Translators is certified ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003 and EN 15038:2006, and specializes in translation of materials for compliance to international regulations.

About QualiTest (http://www.qualitestgroup.com)

QualiTest is the world’s second largest pure play outsourced software testing and quality assurance specialist with offices in the US, UK, Israel and India. QualiTest focuses on large global enterprises in the technology, telecom, healthcare, finance, defense, media, utilities and retail industries and offers a wide range of testing solutions to meet customers' business requirements. QualiTest designs and delivers solutions that leverage deep industry-specific understanding with cutting-edge, testing technology and expertise. QualiTest delivers results by combining customer-centric business models, critical thinking and the ability to gain a profound comprehension of partners' goals and challenges.