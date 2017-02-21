“The biggest challenge is finding the business rules buried in the source code,” says Roger Hammer, “There’s simply too much code and too little time. The only cost-effective way to update and modernize this code is through automated analysis."

CM First technical experts are returning to SHARE San Jose 2017 this March. CM evolveIT Product Owner Roger Hammer will join CM First CTO John Rhodes and Denise Kalm for a talk on “Mining for Gold: Integrating Automated Code Analysis into DevOps” on Monday, March 6 at 3:15PM. CM First will also host an exhibit (Booth #111) where developers can stop by to share their modernization challenges, problem-solve with top engineers, and learn more about how the newly released CM evolveIT uses cutting-edge technology to assist software architects and engineers.

Register NOW to attend SHARE San Jose (March 5-10). For those unable to attend, SHARE members will be able to access the presentations after the event. In addition, CM First will be recording a zTalk podcast about the mainframe at SHARE with Reg Harbeck sponsored by IBM Systems Magazine.

Roger Hammer will be available to answer questions at SHARE. Register for a time slot to speak with him at Booth #111.

Critical applications are being left behind in today’s swift modernization efforts: Debt-ridden applications hog resources and fail to hit peak performance measures, but making needed changes to business rules in the face of technical debt is difficult. “In our work with customers, CM First has discovered that the biggest challenge is finding the business rules buried in the source code,” says Roger Hammer, “There’s simply too much code and too little time. The only cost-effective way to update and modernize this code is through automated analysis.”

About CM First:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CM First Group empowers organizations and system integrators with IBM mainframe and midrange applications to advance their code into the new digital economy. CM First has served the IBM i and IBM z community since 1999, and focuses on custom applications written in COBOL, RPG, Java and CA 2E (Synon) as well as other languages.

For organizations enhancing or replacing legacy applications, CM First has advanced code comprehension, business rule mining and transformation software that reduces engineering costs by up to 80 percent. Scaling to millions of lines of code from programs, jobs and tables with compiler accuracy, CM First uses code slicing technology to present a new way to navigate code visually. For systems integrators who need to compete with low-cost competitors, CM First software increases project margins and improves project estimation accuracy by enabling a profitable and fixed price commercial model.

About SHARE:

SHARE has been in existence for over five decades and provides high-quality education and resources in the realm of enterprise computing. Many of the Fortune 500 are represented at the conference, as well as government and university IT experts. Conferences like SHARE offer CM First the opportunity to meet with customers, share ideas and problem-solve together in real-time.

