S.P.A. located within Austin Area OB-GYN & Fertility

One of Austin’s top rated doctors, Christopher Seeker, MD, announced today the opening of a state-of-the-art medical aesthetics practice. The opening of SEEKER Professional Aesthetics (S.P.A.) represents the collaboration and partnership with his longtime nurse practitioner at Austin Area OB-GYN & Fertility, Casey Friesenhahn, WHCNP. While still maintaining the core OB-GYN practice, together they will oversee all aspects of S.P.A. services so they adhere to the same rigorous standards that have made Austin Area OB-GYN & Fertility Austin’s most trusted and recognized women’s medical services group.

According to Dr. Seeker, “We did not take on this effort lightly. We did a lot of research to select the best laser technology, the most recent innovations, and the most comprehensive training in order to provide our patients with a complete suite of the most effective and safest medical aesthetics options available.“ Added Seeker, “We would not have made the investment [in S.P.A] if we did not think we could bring exciting novelty to the field of medical aesthetics for our patients.”

The new SEEKER Professional Aesthetics (S.P.A), located within AA OB-GYN & Fertility offices at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas, is a full-service medical aesthetics practice open to the public, not just patients of Austin Area OB-GYN & Fertility.

Services available at S.P.A include: Laser Treatments, Photo Facials, Chemical Peels, Injectables and Laser Hair Removal. In addition to this comprehensive suite of aesthetic services, S.P.A. will also offer MonaLisa Touch® laser therapy for vaginal health and SculpSure®, a revolutionary, non-invasive body contouring treatment. S.P.A. features three private treatment rooms with a dedicated staff trained in the latest procedures.

Visit online at seekerspa.com or call 512.533.4137 to schedule an appointment with the experts. SEEKER Professional Aesthetics is open M-F from 9am – 5:00pm and is located at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas at 12200 Renfert Way, Suite 100.

About SEEKER Professional Aesthetics

SEEKER Professional Aesthetics is a premium one-stop shop for women’s health, beauty and wellness founded by namesake Christopher Seeker, MD. The original inspiration for S.P.A. resulted from the trusted partnership with Seeker’s long-standing nurse practitioner, Casey Friesenhahn, WHCNP. Casey noticed over the years that more and more of their patients sought their advice on how to counteract the impacts of aging without surgical or other risky invasive methods. Because of this trusted relationship with their patients, SEEKER Professional Aesthetics was born.

About Christopher Seeker, MD.

Dr. Seeker has been with Austin Area OB-GYN & Fertility since 1988. He obtained his doctor of medicine from The University of Texas Health & Science Center in San Antonio in 1984 where he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha honorary medical society. He is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a member of the Texas Medical Association, Travis County Medical Association and American Society of Reproductive Medicine. Seeker is one of Central Texas’ most recognized and awarded physicians. Beyond his loyal patient following, Seeker consistently ranks among top doctors in popular annual listings, including Texas Monthly, Austin American Statesman, Austin Fit Magazine, and more.

About Casey Friesenhahn, WHCNP

Casey Friesenhahn, WHCNP, has been an integral partner and key member of Dr. Seeker’s medical practice for almost 18 years. In addition to her degree as a Women’s Health Care Nurse Practitioner (WHCNP) from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas, Casey is certified as a Botox and filler injector. She is also trained and certified to perform the MonaLisa® procedure, laser hair removal, scar and leg vein reduction, photo facials and non-ablative laser therapy.