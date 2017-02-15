Onapsis Info Security Products Guide’s recognition of Onapsis as the leaders in ‘Innovation in Enterprise Security’, further validates why business-critical application security is becoming such a crucial piece of the puzzle for any organization.

Onapsis, the global experts in SAP and Oracle application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, an industry-leading information security research and advisory guide, has named the Onapsis Security Platform a silver winner in the ‘Innovation in Enterprise Security’ category of the 13th Annual 2017 Global Excellence Awards. Additionally, Onapsis’ threat intelligence research capabilities have been named a gold winner in the “Best E-Book of the Year” category for The CISO’s Guide to SAP Cybersecurity Risks, as well as “Best White Paper or Research Report” for T he Tip of the Iceberg: Wild Exploitation & Cyber-attacks on SAP Business Applications. The announcement was made Monday, February 13th, 2017 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, in San Francisco, California.

“Info Security Products Guide’s recognition of Onapsis as the leaders in ‘Innovation in Enterprise Security,’ further validates why business-critical application security is becoming such a crucial piece of the puzzle for any organization. To also receive recognition for our research capabilities and market thought leadership further proves our commitment to our customers and the industry itself,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO and co-founder, Onapsis.

The Onapsis Security Platform is the first cybersecurity solution that automates vulnerability detection, threat response, and audit and compliance work flows for SAP systems. Through continuous monitoring, the Onapsis Security Platform delivers a real-time preventative, detective and corrective approach for securing SAP systems and applications. Onapsis Security Platform provides unmatched coverage and protection with context-aware insight across SAP NetWeaver ABAP, J2EE, and HANA platforms. The platform integrates with network security, security management and SIEM solutions and workflows. Specific alarms can be sent and windows of vulnerability can be closed as detection and response actions are automatically triggered, including both alerting and actionable mitigation capabilities.

Onapsis solutions are powered by the findings of the Onapsis Research Labs, and are regularly updated to protect clients against newly discovered vulnerabilities. In 2016 alone, the Onapsis Research Labs helped SAP patch 50 security vulnerabilities and contributed 33% of the SAP “Hot News” security notes released. As a result of the discoveries made by Onapsis Research Labs, over 200 clients using Onapsis solutions are now protected against some of the most critical vulnerabilities to date affecting SAP systems.

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

SVUS Awards organized by Silicon Valley Communications are conferred in 10 annual award programs: The Info Security’s Global Excellence Awards, The IT Industry’s Hot Companies and Best Products Awards, The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and Consumer World Awards, CEO World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, The Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Women World Awards, PR World Awards, and Pillar Employee Recognitions World Awards. These premier awards honor organizations of all types and sizes from all over the world including the people, products, performance, PR and marketing. To learn more, visit http://www.svusawards.com

About Onapsis

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis’ solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, KPMG and PwC.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform, which is the most widely-used SAP-certified cyber-security solution in the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis’ context-aware solutions deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response management programs.

These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs which continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts of the Onapsis Research Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyber-attacks and have uncovered and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms.

Onapsis has been issued U.S. Patent No. 9,009,837 entitled “Automated Security Assessment of Business-Critical Systems and Applications,” which describes certain algorithms and capabilities behind the technology powering the Onapsis Security Platform™ and Onapsis X1™ software platforms. This patented technology is recognized industry wide and has gained Onapsis the recognition as a 2015 SINET 16 Innovator.

