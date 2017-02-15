Altius Systems, Inc Altius CS500 answers the challenge of meeting cybersecurity requirements like 23 NYCRR 500

Altius Systems, Inc. today announced the Altius CS500 SaaS solution for financial organizations in New York State that will need to conform to regulation NY DFS 23 NYCRR 500 effective March 1, 2017. These regulations apply to entities operating under the Banking, Insurance, or Financial Services laws of New York State. Altius CS500 is built upon industry standards provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

“The Altius CS500 software is a web-based SaaS solution that enables organizations to quickly and easily design, implement and manage comprehensive cybersecurity programs through our Virtual CISO SM AI engine”, said Tony Castle, President. The capabilities of the Altius CS500 that facilitate regulatory compliance to 23 NYCRR 500 include:



The creation of a formal cybersecurity program

Inventory of existing cybersecurity capabilities

Identifying risks & gaps in current programs

Capture cybersecurity data in a central repository

Develop & manage multiple cybersecurity programs

Comply with regulatory audits & reporting requests

Record all history of cybersecurity activities & efforts

Rapidly and comprehensively respond to cybersecurity events.

