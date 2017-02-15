Whisky barrels loaded on the barge in Owensboro, KY While we certainly don’t pretend to have authored this endeavor, it has sure been fun following in the footsteps of those that came before us.

After almost 20 days on the Mississippi River, covering over 1,100 nautical miles, Cane Land Distilling Company’s premium whisky, OMFW, has arrived to the Port of New Orleans. Next stop is the downtown Baton Rouge distillery. Cane Land, which is owned by Alma Plantation & Sugar Mill, partnered with the O.Z. Tyler Distillery to bring a 5-year aged whisky to market.

OMFW (Original Mississippi Floated Whisky), which has a bourbon mash bill, began its journey on Friday, January 27th from Owensboro, Kentucky and spent a couple of weeks making its way to New Orleans.

Founder and President of Cane Land, Walter Tharp, explains, “While we certainly don’t pretend to have authored this endeavor, it has sure been fun following in the footsteps of those that came before us. We have the luxury of modern maritime technology. Think of the adventure it must have been way back when, floating the whisky for months at a time.”

Once home in Baton Rouge, the whisky will be finished in French cognac barrels at the Cane Land facility in the heart of downtown. The whisky will be available to consumers late spring of 2017.

“OMFW is already a premium aged Whisky and it's trip down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers makes it even more special. Our barrel racks are ready and waiting. That, combined with our touch of blending it in cognac vats, will produce an exceptional Whisky,” said Head Distiller Jonny Ver Planck.

“Port of New Orleans is proud to play a role in this unique shipment,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port NOLA President and CEO. “Together with our terminal operators we work hard to support Louisiana and regional businesses, helping move goods domestically and around the world.”

Cane Land tracked the progress of the whisky via social media:

Facebook: Cane Land Distilling Co.

Instagram: @caneland_distco

Twitter: @caneland_distco

About Cane Land Distilling Co.

For generations Alma Plantation & Sugar Mill has been family-owned, growing the finest sugarcane in the world. Cane Land Distilling Company marries this rich agricultural know-how with superior distilling techniques, and barrel aging knowledge handed down over centuries. The new distillery will be one of the only single estate bottled spirits producers in the United States and will be focusing primarily on artisanal rums made from their sugarcane and sugar mill. For more information, visit the website at: http://www.canelanddistilling.com.