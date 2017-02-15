VanillaSoft, an award-winning provider of queue-based lead management and appointment setting software for Inside Sales Teams, announced its sponsorship of the Dallas AA-ISP Inside Sales 2017 Conference at the silver level. AA-ISP Inside Sales Conferences showcase how to improve productivity, performance and career opportunities for inside sales representatives and managers. The February 15th event held in Dallas also features a Technology & Service Expo in which VanillaSoft will participate.

VanillaSoft CEO David Hood said, "AA-ISP events are opportunities for VanillaSoft to learn more about issues facing the inside sales profession. Every conference we attend gives us new insights that help us continue to create a solution that keeps inside sales simple. Great software should help the sales reps make better calls – not add complexity."

Larry Reeves, CEO of AA-ISP, adds, "AA-ISP is pleased to have VanillaSoft again as a Silver sponsor at our Dallas 2017 event. VanillaSoft’s continued sponsorship and support are very appreciated."

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is the award-winning Lead Management Software and CRM solution for inside sales teams. VanillaSoft enables thousands of individuals and sales teams to do more than store their data and report on it like traditional CRM. VanillaSoft customers drive productivity by deploying an award-winning Best-in-Class feature set which includes priority-queue-based-lead routing, progressive dialing, on-board intelligent scripting, e-mail marketing, real-time lead distribution, live dashboard and digital call recording.

With VanillaSoft, typical users realize a productivity increase of 35% to 100% over traditional CRM, creating an easy to justify ROI. VanillaSoft dials over existing phone systems or VoIP meaning no new or high fees for telecom. VanillaSoft is based in Plano, Texas, where it has served a global client base since 2005.

ABOUT THE AA-ISP

The AA-ISP is an international association dedicated exclusively to advancing the profession of Inside Sales. The association engages in research studies, organizational benchmarking and leadership round tables to better understand and analyze the trends, challenges, and key components of the growth and development of the Inside Sales industry. Our mission is to help inside sales representatives and leaders to leverage our information and resources through published content, local community chapters, national conferences, career development, and an Inside Sales Accreditation program. For information on the AA-ISP please visit: http://www.aa-isp.org.