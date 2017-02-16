Buy With Confidence This Spring: 4 Important Pet Food Considerations

It is important for pet parents to look at the ingredients in their pet's food with the same lens they use to evaluate the rest of their family's food choices.

Now more than ever, parents are aware of the ingredients that go into the meals they prepare for their families—relying on safety information and recommendations from nutrition experts to ensure they’re making the best choices possible.

As health and nutrition trends continue to evolve for those we love most, it is important for pet parents to look at the ingredients in their pet’s food with the same lens they use to evaluate the rest of their family’s food choices. Many times, food price doesn’t translate to safety, and that’s why it’s critical for pet food makers to place premium ingredients and safety testing at the top of their priority list.

So this spring, premium pet food maker Natural Balance is offering the top four priorities for pet food you can believe in.

These four springtime priorities make up Natural Balance's Buy With Confidence promise. The promise goes far above and beyond what can be found from the majority of pet food makers. It focuses on the pet first, and includes sourcing premium quality ingredients for all pet food formulas, a dedication to rigorous safety testing, and providing nutrition experts to help every pet parent find the right food for their pet. Ultimately, Natural Balance prioritizes what’s right for its end consumer: the pet.

The four priorities are:

1. Premium Quality Ingredients

Natural Balance picks only the best fruits, vegetables, and premium animal protein sources for its pet foods. These premium ingredients provide nutrients that support healthy skin and coats. Just as important as the ingredients Natural Balance puts in its food are the ingredients it leaves out. Artificial flavors, chemical preservatives, poultry by-products (read: beaks and feet from birds), and refined grains are completely absent in its formulas.

2. Safety Testing

Every batch of food goes through extensive tests in a certified laboratory before it leaves Natural Balance's facilities. By referencing the product manufacturing codes on the bag, pet parents can go to the Natural Balance website (http://www.naturalbalanceinc.com) to see the individual testing results for each and every bag of food.

3. Nutrition Experts

Every nutrition expert that makes up Natural Balance's Customer Care team is a veterinary technician with degrees in Animal Health Science, with a devotion to helping pet parents find the food that’s exactly right for their pet’s unique nutritional needs and taste. These nutrition experts are available via online chat, email, or phone to talk in-depth with pet parents.

4. 100% Satisfaction Pledge

Consumers and their pets should always be completely satisfied with the food they consume. So if they’re not happy, Natural Balance will refund the product, and its veterinary technicians can help them find the formula that works for their pet—not stopping until it gets it right.

Natural Balance shares the same concerns as pet parents do. That’s why it works hard every day to build confidence in everything it does.