Yuma Visitors Bureau Announces Events to Banish Winter Blues

Shake off the winter blahs at Yuma's Boogie, Brews & Blues Festival .

This desert town that's been certified by Guinness World Records as the sunniest city on earth has the cure for the winter blues..

Start with an outdoor concert on the shores of the Colorado River at the Boogie, Brews and Blues Festival this Saturday (Feb. 18) in Gateway Park.

Presented by the City of Yuma and Robb Bower Presents, this all-day music fest features Philip Sayce, a blues guitar sensation from Toronto, along with Jonathan Boogie Long and the Blues Revolution from Louisiana, The Boscoe France Band from Kentucky, The Gino Matteo Band featuring Jade Bennett, a SoCal roots music band, and the McCoy Brothers Band from San Diego. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the beat goes on from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., with craft beers, food trucks, merchandise, memorabilia and more. Tickets are $30 in advance ($35 at the gate), with discounts for those with military ID, on sale now at Yuma City Hall, Yuma Art Center and Yuma Civic Center. More info at Robb-BowerPresents.com.

Or get tips from folks who know how to deal with winter at the 15th annual Yuma Scandinavian Festival. The Nordic treats, arts and crafts and entertainment – including a special lunch plate – kick off from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.Saturday (Feb. 18) at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, more info at 928.373.5040.

Wrap up the year’s shortest month with a taste of what that desert sunshine produces. The inaugural What’s Growing in Yuma Festival is set for Feb. 24-25 on Main Street in historic downtown Yuma. The free festival runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days and will spotlight the fruits, vegetables, and other tasty crops grown here with demonstrations and activities, along with family-friendly entertainment and a variety of vendors. More info,928.373.5028.

Ongoing in February, learn more about Yuma history on a trolley or walking tour – or explore historic haunts on a nighttime ghost trolley tour. It’s all happening at the Sanguinetti House Museum, (240 S. Madison Ave., more info at 928.782.1842), where this year’s special exhibit explores the naughty side of frontier life in “The Secrets of Victorian Yuma.” Who said history was dull?

Jazz things up at the weekly Village Jazz Series, with free weekly concerts under the stars featuring local and out-of-town performers. Performances are Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Yuma Palms Regional Mall. Bring a folding chair and enjoy warm breezes and cool music. More info and the full season's schedule at YumaJazz.com.

And that’s not all the fun in the sun on the Yuma calendar. Coming in March, rev it up at the Southwest’s biggest classic car show, Midnight at the Oasis (March 2-5) and take to the skies at the biennial Yuma Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (March 17-18). Save April dates for the Yuma County Fair (April 4-9), the annual Tunes & Tacos Fest (April 14-15), the Penitentiary Pint Fest (April 15) and ARTBeat 10 (April 22)

Don’t let the season slip away without planning your Yuma getaway – head to VisitYuma.com to check out our complete calendar of events and custom itinerary builder. All you’ve got to lose is your winter blues!