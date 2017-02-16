“Working in conjunction with SPC, AFCI will continue to provide these companies with a very affordable mid-year buying event at a time of the year that is critical for their third and fourth quarter merchandising plans." - said Mark Hill, President & CEO

The Association For Creative Industries (AFCI), formerly the Craft & Hobby Association (CHA), announces that it will take over management of the Summer Mixed Media Mid-Year Buying Event, in conjunction with Sierra Pacific Crafts (SPC). The event will take place July 17-20, 2017 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We are excited to announce our management of this mid-year trade event for our industry’s independent retailers and suppliers,” said Mark Hill, President & Chief Executive Officer, AFCI. “Working in conjunction with SPC, AFCI will continue to provide these companies with a very affordable mid-year buying event at a time of the year that is critical for their third and fourth quarter merchandising plans.”

The Summer Mixed Media Event will feature hands-on workshops on July 17 and a trade show July 18-20.

For exhibiting information, contact Nadine Schwartz, Director of Sales and Sponsorships, at (201) 835-1203 or nschwartz(at)afci(dot)global. More information will be available soon at http://www.afci.global.

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION FOR CREATIVE INDUSTRIES

The Association For Creative Industries (AFCI), formerly known as the Craft & Hobby Association), is the premier trade association for the global creative arts products industries. AFCI strives to deliver innovative high value services as we support our Members who provide products and services to educate, entertain, and inspire creative consumers. Our Members include the manufacturers, retailers, distributors, designers, educators, digital content providers, professional makers and DIYers, and other creative professionals that comprise the $40 billion+ creative arts industries around the globe. For more information about AFCI, membership, or its annual Creativation trade event, visit http://www.afci.global.

ABOUT SPC

SPC (formerly Sierra Pacific Crafts) began informally 40 years ago when two retail stores in Washington started working together. SPC now serves more than 60 independent member stores who represent nearly 1 million square feet of retail space and 150 million dollars in retail sales. A.C. Moore, a family-owned chain of 140 craft stores, is also part of SPC’s community. For more information, visit http://www.spc.us.