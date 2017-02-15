Stirrings, the maker of super-premium cocktail mixers is excited to announce that Noelle Kelly of Chester Springs, PA was the $1,000.00 Grand Prize Winner of their first annual Holiday Blogger Mixology Challenge. Barbara Kiebel of Castle Rock, CO was the $500.00 second place winner. Judges also awarded three third place winners of $250.00 that included Maddie Baldassari of Raleigh, NC, Molly Kumer, of San Jose, CA and Dan and Allie Poggetti of Sacramento, CA.

Bloggers from across the nation were challenged to show off their creativity when using Stirrings’ Cocktail Mixers and Rimmer Cocktail Garnishes. After weeks of judging, Noelle Kelly’s Blood Orange and Thyme cocktail using Stirrings’ Simple Blood Orange Martini Mix and Cosmopolitan Rimmer Garnish was the Grand Prize winning cocktail. The cocktail recipe can be seen on her blog, Singers Kitchen. Barbara Kiebel’s Pomegranate Blood Orange Tequila Spritzer cocktail was the second place winner also using Stirrings’ Simple Blood Orange Martini Mix and Cosmopolitan Rimmer Garnish. The cocktail recipe can be seen on her blog at Creative Culinary.

The third place winning cocktail recipes also really impressed the judges too. Maddie Baldassari won for her Bonfire Nights cocktail featuring Stirrings Simple Blood Orange Martini Mixer and Bourbon which can be seen on her blog (The Whimsy One). Molly Kumar won for her Pomegranate New Year’s Punch featuring Stirrings Simple Pomegranate and Lemon Drop Martini Mixers which can be seen on her blog (Easy Cooking with Molly), and Dan and Allie Poggetti won for their Pomegranate Ginger Beer featuring Stirrings Simple Pomegranate Martini Mixer and can be seen on their blog (Love & Risotto).

“It was so inspiring to see the quality and originality from these bloggers across the country. We were truly impressed by the creativity of each cocktail recipe that was submitted,” said Larry Freedman, General Manager of Stirrings. “Each blogger showed how easy it is to invent their own personal cocktail using our products.”

Grand Prize Winning Recipe by Noelle Kelly, Singers Kitchen

Blood Orange and Thyme Cocktail

INGREDIENTS (SERVES 2)

Cocktail



1 1 /3 cups Stirrings Blood Orange Martini Mix

1 Tablespoon fresh Thyme, chopped

3 ounces Grapefruit Rum

3 ounces Triple sec

splash of Lime carbonated soda

crushed ice

Cocktail Décor



Stirrings Cosmopolitan Rimmer

Blood Orange,sliced

Thyme sprigs

2 Martini glasses

Instructions

Cocktail

Nicely chop the Thyme and place in a glass with the Stirrings Blood Orange mix to steep for a few hours.

Strain and leave in fridge until ready to use.

Cocktail Décor

Use a slice of Blood Orange and line the rim of a cocktail glass with juice. Place glass upside down in the Cosmopolitan Rimmer and rim glass with sugar. Decorate a glass with a slice of Blood Orange.

In a cocktail shaker, add mix, Rum, and Triple Sec with 2/3 cup ice and shake.

Strain cocktail into two martini glasses

Splash some carbonated Lime-flavored soda in each glass.

Stirrings offers a complete line of Cocktail Mixers, Bar Ingredients and Rimmer Cocktail Garnishes that are convenient and versatile and makes the art of bartending very easy and simple to do.

Cocktail Mixers: Simple Margarita, Simple Cosmopolitan, Simple Pomegranate, Simple Lemon Drop, Simple Apple Martini, Simple Blood Orange, Simple Bloody Mary, Simple Mojito, Simple Peach Bellini, Simple Watermelon, 5 Calorie Margarita, 5 Calorie Cosmopolitan.

Bar Ingredients: Simple Syrup, Dirty Martini, Blood Orange Bitters, Grenadine

Rimmer Cocktail Garnishes: Margarita, Cosmopolitan, Bloody Mary, Lemon Drop and Pomegranate.

About Stirrings

Established in Nantucket, MA in 1997, Stirrings is an innovative cocktail company redefining the way people enjoy cocktails. Believing that better ingredients are the only way to achieve a better tasting cocktail, Stirrings uses the finest real juice, cane sugar and no preservatives to create a diverse collection of super-premium Cocktail Mixers, Rimmer Cocktail Garnishes and Classic Bar Ingredients. For more information about Stirrings products email us at sales(at)stirrings(dot)com.