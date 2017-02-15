Fat Brain Toy Co. Debuts Expanded 2017 Toy Line at the New York Toy Fair Our core mission is to inspire learning through real, authentic play, and our new line of toys will continue to push the boundaries of play,” said Mark Carson, president and co-founder of Fat Brain Toy Co.

Fat Brain Toy Co., known for their innovative, design-inspired, and educational toys, games, and brainteasers, will be revealing a new line of toys at the New York International Toy Fair. The award-winning toy company will be expanding categories and unveiling new products for playtime and bath time.

“Our core mission is to inspire learning through real, authentic play, and our new line of toys will continue to push the boundaries of play,” said Mark Carson, president and co-founder of Fat Brain Toy Co. “We’re thrilled to showcase our talented team’s hard work at the New York Toy Fair, and look forward to introducing the fun, engaging, and educational toys for kids of all ages.”

Fat Brain Toy Co. will take bath time to the next level with their inaugural line of brainy bath toys.



DripDrip: Explore water dynamics in your own bath tub physics lab. (Ages 3+, SRP $24.95)

Quack Stack: Build, stack, and solve this dynamic bathtub puzzle. (Ages 3+, SRP $12.95)

Waddle Bobbers: Stack them, float them, and send the penguin party down the slide. (Ages 3+, SRP $26.95)

The modern baby toys line will expand to include:



Rollobie: A Gliding, rolling, rattling, sensory-building toy. (Ages, 1+SRP $14.94)

Animal Crackers: Bright, bendable, easy-to-grab animals. (Ages 1+, SRP $12.95)

Klickity: Push, spin, zip, click, and discover tactile and auditory sensory play. (Ages 1+, SRP $26.95)

Explore the new line of family games for kids of all ages, including older children and adults.



I Got This!: Get ready to bounce, toss, balance, roll, hop, and laugh! (Ages 8+,SRP $24.95)

OffBeat: A challenging rhythm and sequence game that gets everyone snapping and clapping together. (Ages 5+, SRP $19.95)

Farm Alarm: Builds auditory memory by challenging players to remember a silly sequence of farm animal noises. (Ages 5+, SRP $12.95)

Crankity: This new brainteaser challenges players to design a sequence of gears between the starter wheel and the end gear. (Ages 6+, SRP $19.95)

Another exciting product line from Fat Brain Toy Co. will be the Bamboo Builder Marble Runs. They are buildable, interchangeable, and completely eco-friendly contraptions that teach basic building concepts while inspiring kids to experiment with the fundamentals of STEM. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) (Ages 4+, SRP $49.95 - $149.95)

Further extending their STEM offering, Fat Brain Toy Co. is thrilled to introduce Offbits, an innovative maker toy originally introduced on Kickstarter. Offbits are DIY robot kits made from spare parts…and your imagination. (Ages 6+, SRP $14.95)

About Fat Brain Toys

Fat Brain Toys literally began as a “garage startup” in 2002 and has since grown into one of the largest toy retailers in the country. Built by husband and wife team Mark and Karen Carson, their company thrives on innovative toy creation and remarkable customer service. Visit us online at fatbraintoys.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram @FatBrainToys.

