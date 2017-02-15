AI has entered into the contract management space and is already giving us new and different ways to explore key facets of contract documents

Exari, the leading provider of enterprise contract management software, announced today that together with IACCM it will host a live and complimentary webinar titled "An Artificial Intelligence Survival Guide for Contracts Professionals," on Tuesday February 28, from 11:00AM to 12:00PM Eastern Standard Time. The webinar will offer expert advice from Jamie Wodetzki, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Exari and Tim Cummins, CEO of IACCM.

Interested professionals can register for the webinar here.

"We are in a golden age of machine learning," said Jamie Wodetzki. "Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming our daily lives and our professional careers. AI has entered into the contract management space and is already giving us new and different ways to explore key facets of contract documents."

The webinar will review how AI will have a drastic impact on contract management professionals and the systems they use. Leveraging AI can increase efficiency and certainty amongst underlying content within documents for any business. As a result, AI will enable them to find which terms or obligations may be causing them to be in breach of regulatory compliance provisions.

This informative webinar will cover:



How AI can make data extraction less painless for legacy contracts counterparty paper, and insights obtained from contract data;

How AI can affect your business and career, and;

How to develop a contract's AI short-term and long-term plan for your business

For more information and to register for this webinar click here. The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://www.exari.com.

About Exari

Exari is the market-leading Enterprise Contract Management platform for delivering 100% Contract Certainty™. Hundreds of thousands of users across 80 countries use Exari for contract creation, negotiation, contract analytics as well as for strategic sourcing. Five of the top fifteen global banks, four of the world’s top insurance brokers, and numerous market-leading energy companies use Exari.

Exari is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Oslo and Bergen, Norway, London, UK, Munich, Germany and Melbourne, Australia. Learn more at http://www.Exari.com