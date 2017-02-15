As we celebrate HSMAI’s rich history during our 90th Anniversary throughout 2017, the Board will continue to look to the future with the strategic objective of advancing the association to benefit our members and the industry.

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is pleased to announce its 2017 Americas Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Expert Communities Chairs. The HSMAI board consists of a wide range of hospitality professionals from all areas of the industry, representing more than 25 hotels and hotel companies.

“HSMAI welcomes a diverse and talented group of professionals to the 2017 Americas Board of Directors,” said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. “As we celebrate HSMAI’s rich history during our 90th Anniversary throughout 2017, the Board will continue to look to the future with the strategic objective of advancing the association to benefit our members and the industry.”

Jeff Senior, Vice President Marketing at KSL Resorts, continues his service during the second and final year of his term as HSMAI Americas Chair. A 30-year veteran of the travel industry, Senior joined KSL in 2015. He is also the chair of the HSMAI Global board and serves as a commissioner on the California Travel and Tourism Commission.

“It’s a true honor to begin my second year as the chair of this impactful organization,” said Senior. “In this rapidly changing business environment, it’s a privilege to work with industry leaders to monitor trends, share best practices, and deliver education and insights that help our members drive intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth.”

Other HSMAI Americas Executive Committee members:

Chair elect: Mark Thompson, CHBA, CHDM, CHSE, Vice President of Tourism, Dallas Convention & Visitors Bureau

Vice Chair: Marina MacDonald, CHDM, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof Inn

Secretary-Treasurer John Washko, Vice President of Group Marketing and Sales, Atlantis, Paradise Island

Immediate Past Chairman: Rob Torres, Managing Director, Travel, Google

President: Robert Gilbert, CHME, CHA, President & CEO, HSMAI

HSMAI Americas Board Members:



Anil Aggarwal, CEO, Milestone Internet Marketing, Inc.

Adam Anderson, Managing Director, Industry Relations, Expedia, Inc.

Brad Beakley, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

Bart Berkey, Senior Corporate Director, Eastern Region, Ritz Carlton Global Sales Office

Brian Berry, Senior Vice President, Global Revenue Management, Host Hotels & Resorts

Ravneet Bhandari, CEO, LodgIQ

Oliver Bonke, Chief Commercial Officer, Loews Hotels

George Brennan, EVP, Sales & Marketing, Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Vail Brown, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development & Marketing, STR

Christopher Cheney, Vice President of Revenue Management, Stonebridge Companies

Sloan Dean, Vice President of Revenue Optimization, Ashford Group of Companies

Jack Easdale, SVP, Revenue Management and Enterprise Analytics, Venetian, Palazzo & Sands Expo Center

John Fareed, Managing Director, Horwath HTL

Tammy Farley, President, Rainmaker

Agnelo Fernandes, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing, Terranea Resort

Andrew Flack, Vice President, Marketing & eCommerce – Americas, Hilton Worldwide

Christen Garb, VP, Revenue Management, Hyatt

Loren Gray, Founder, Hospitality Digital Marketing

Brian Hall, Chief Marketing Officer, Explore St. Louis

Caryl Helsel, President & CEO, Dragonfly Hospitality Resources

David Holyoke, Director of Business Travel, AirBnb

Michael Innocentin, Vice President, E-Commerce & Digital NCA Region, AccorHotels

Sarah Kennedy Ellis, VP, Global Marketing, Sabre Hospitality Solutions

Christopher Kenney, Vice President, Field Sales & Marketing, Two Roads Hospitality

Chuck Klous, Vice President, Enterprise Accounts, TravelClick Inc.

Josh Lesnick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Wyndham Hotel Group

Tammy Lucas, Vice President of Marketing, Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Stacey Milne, VP, Portfolio Marketing Strategy & Planning, Marriott International

Tim Peter, President, Tim Peter & Associates

Lalia Rach, Founder and Partner, Rach Enterprises

Darlene Rondeau, VP, Best Practices, Online Merchandising, Leonardo

Andrew Rubinacci, SVP, Distribution & Revenue Management Strategy, IHG

Brian Schmidt, VP, Global Sales, Tripadvisor

Jane Stampe, Managing Director, Americas, IDeaS - A SAS COMPANY

Brian Tkac, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Hostmark Hospitality Group

Amanda Voss, VP of Sales, Park MGM

Michelle Woodley, Executive Vice President, Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Mark Wykes, VP, Hotel Sales & Marketing, Omni Hotels & Resorts

Angela Xavier, VP of Sales, The Americas, IHG

Lou Zameryka, Director, Global Accounts, Booking.com USA, Inc.

HSMAI's expert communities connect members with common interests across geographic boundaries in the America's region. Each expert community is led by an advisory board or council which guides HSMAI's strategic direction as it relates to their dedicated subject matter, resulting in face-to-face and virtual education, special resources, insights, and more that are specific to their particular area of expertise.

HSMAI’s Expert Communities Chairs:



Chair, Sales Advisory Board: Ed Skapinok, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Hostmark Hospitality Group

Chair, Marketing Advisory Board: Maureen Callahan, Vice President Field Marketing, Two Roads Hospitality

Chair, Digital Marketing Council: Holly Zoba, CHDM, Senior Vice President of Hospitality Sales, Signature Worldwide

Chair, Revenue Management Advisory Board: Linda Gulrajani, CRME, Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Distribution, Marcus Hotels & Resorts

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI ROCET, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprising more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at http://www.hsmai.org, http://www.facebook.com/hsmai, http://www.twitter.com/hsmai and http://www.youtube.com/hsmai1.