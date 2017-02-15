We are thrilled with the popularity of the Hovertrax 2.0 last year – it was a chart topper in the 4th quarter of 2016. This success demonstrates how our consumers see the Razor brand, as a representation of quality, safety and innovation.

The Razor Hovertrax™ 2.0 was the #1 selling item in overall toy sales for November 2016 according to The NPD Group’s toy classifications. In addition, The NPD Group also shows that the Hovertrax 2.0 was ranked as #3 of all new toys launched in 2016.

Hovertrax 2.0 is the ultimate self-balancing, state-of-the-art hoverboard experience utilizing Razor’s EverBalance™ technology. Riders can cruise up to 8 mph with up to 60 minutes of continuous use and is foot controlled for seamless maneuvering. Razor® is one of the first brands in the United States to be issued a new UL 2272 safety certification for its Hovertrax™, and is the only brand in the U.S. marketplace to have the exclusive license to the patent covering hoverboards from California inventor Shane Chen, the original patent holder of this state-of-the-art technology.

Based on the success of the Hovertrax 2.0, Razor has plans to expand the line to include innovative new concepts and designs in 2017.

“We are thrilled with the popularity of the Hovertrax 2.0 last year – it was a chart topper in the 4th quarter of 2016. This success demonstrates how our consumers see the Razor brand, as a representation of quality, safety and innovation. The hoverboard trend is still popular with kids and we cannot wait to share the exciting plans we have for 2017” said Erin Bitar, Vice President, Global Marketing.

Razor has always been a leader in youth lifestyle recreational products, from the launch of the original A model scooter in 2000 to the introduction of new products in 2017. Continued support of the growing pro scooter movement has also positioned Razor as a strong leader in new categories of ride-ons and action sports – categories that they continue to help define. Today, Razor products are available worldwide, with a full range of wheeled goods to inspire and excite riders everywhere. Innovative products and great value have distinguished Razor as a trusted global brand and industry leader. For more information about Razor, visit Razor.com.

